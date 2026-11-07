Projected NBA Cup Bracket After Second Night of In-Season Tournament Action

The second night of the 2026 NBA Cup did not disappoint.

Over in East Group B, the Cavaliers spoiled LeBron James’s first trip to Cleveland in his new 76ers threads, routing Philadelphia 119–95. In Memphis, Oklahoma City’s rising star Ajay Mitchell had a career night, dropping 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting with five assists in 30 minutes. The nine-game slate wrapped up with early MVP front-runner Luka Dončić pouring in 53 points in the Lakers’ 124–118 win over the Trail Blazers.

Following the action Friday night, all 30 NBA teams have now played in at least one Cup contest. Just three teams are 2–0 in the group stage so far: the Celtics, Timberwolves and Mavericks. Just about every team is still in the mix to advance to the eight-team knockout bracket aside from the Hornets, who have lost both of their Cup games by a combined 55 points. Oof. The Grizzlies’ 31-point loss to the shorthanded Thunder on Friday night is going to be hard to shake off, too.

There’s plenty of more NBA Cup action to go (five nights, to be exact) before the eight-team knockout tournament begins. But if group play ended Friday night, here’s how the bracket would look:

Projected 2026 NBA Cup knockout bracket (through games Friday, Nov. 6)

The Celtics currently hold the No. 1 seed as the only 2–0 team in the Eastern Conference, doing so with wins over the lowly Bulls and Hornets. With the Wizards and Hawks the only teams remaining on their NBA Cup schedule, the Celtics and their +53 point differential should be a tournament shoo-in. The Cavs are in a loaded group (East Group B) with the Heat, Sixers, Knicks and Pacers, but a 24-point win over Philadelphia will be very helpful in earning a trip to the knockout round.

Over in the West, the Timberwolves— without Anthony Edwards! —remain perfect and claim the No. 1 seed with wins over the Clippers (127–101) and Pelicans (115–109). They can’t get too comfortable, because the Thunder made a statement Friday night with a 31-point win over the Grizzlies, who not too long ago were the last remaining undefeated team in the NBA.

Here’s a look at the current projected 2026 NBA Cup bracket. Reminder : The six group winners and one wild card from each conference will advance to the tournament.

Here’s how the 2026 NBA Cup bracket looks through the games on Friday, Nov. 6. | Bryce Wood/Sports Illustrated

NBA Cup standings (through games Friday, Nov. 6)

West: Group A

Mavericks (2–0, +17) Nuggets (1–0, +7) Rockets (0–1, -5) Suns (0–1, –7) Jazz (0–1, -12)

West: Group B

Timberwolves (2–0, +32) Thunder (1–0, +31) Pelicans (0–1, -6) Clippers (0–1, -26) Grizzlies (0–1, -31)

West: Group C

Warriors (1–0, +17) Spurs (1–0, +15) Lakers (1–1, -11) Trail Blazers (0–1, -6) Kings (0–1, -15)

East: Group A

Pistons (1–0, +16) Magic (1–0, +7) Raptors (1–1, +7) Bucks (0–1, -14) Nets (0–1, -16)

East: Group B

Cavaliers (1–0, +24) Heat (1–0, +20) 76ers (1–1, -19) Knicks (0–1, -5) Pacers (0–1, -20)

East: Group C

Celtics (2–0, +53) Hawks (1–0, +7) Wizards (1–1, +9) Bulls (0–1, -14) Hornets (0–2, -55)

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