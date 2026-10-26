Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 26

Both the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets are 2-1 so far in the 2026-27 season heading into their first head-to-head meeting on Monday night.

The Wizards have yet to see No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa in regular-season action, and he remains out on Monday with an ankle injury. So, it’ll be more of Trae Young and Anthony Davis for Washington, which is a 2.5-point road underdog in this matchup.

Charlotte comes into this game short-handed as well, as starters Coby White and Kon Knueppel are both out for the fourth game in a row. Still, the Hornets have found a way to beat Brooklyn and Miami during their first three games despite posting the worst offensive rating in the NBA.

So far, it seems like the LaMelo Ball trade is going to have a negative impact on this offense.

The Hornets’ lone loss was a blowout against the Atlanta Hawks, so can we trust them as favorites in this spot? Davis has looked pretty good for the Wizards, who are a top-12 team in both offensive and defensive rating through the first week of games.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Monday night.

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +2.5 (-118)

Hornets -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Wizards: +110

Hornets: -130

Total

228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Wizards vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, DAZN, NBA League Pass

Wizards record: 2-1

Hornets record: 2-1

Wizards vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

A.J. Dybantsa – out

Tristan Vukcevic – out

Jamir Watkins – out

Hornets Injury Report

Kon Knueppel – out

Coby White – out

Grant Williams – out

Wizards vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Naz Reid OVER 26.5 Points and Rebounds (-113)

Throughout the NBA season, I share my favorite NBA props for the night’s action , and Naz Reid made today’s group after his fast start to the campaign:

Charlotte Hornets big man Naz Reid is off to a great start with his new team, averaging 20.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3.

The Hornets are short-handed on Monday for the fourth game in a row, as Coby White and Kon Knueppel are both out. That should open up more shots for Reid and Brandon Miller, and the former Sixth Man of the Year has taken advantage, putting up at least 16 shots in every game.

Reid has combined for 31, 23 and 32 points and rebounds, and he’s a matchup nightmare down low because of his 3-point shooting. Washington has two strong big man defenders in Alex Sarr and Anthony Davis, but Reid’s usage is too high to pass up at this number. He nearly cleared this line on points alone in his last game, and I expect him to hover around his season averages (20.0 and 8.7) again on Monday.

Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Wizards to cover in this divisional matchup:

There are two teams that I think have a real chance to pull off an upset on Monday: The Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves. But, since the Wolves are playing a back-to-back, I’m taking Washington as a slight dog on the road against Charlotte.

The Wizards are a top-12 team in offensive and defensive rating to open the season even though No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa has yet to make his NBA debut. Anthony Davis and Trae Young have formed a pretty solid duo around this young core of players, and the Wiz are off to a 2-1 start.

Now, they take on a 2-1 Charlotte team that has close wins over Miami and Brooklyn early on this season. Both of those teams are 25th or worse in net rating in the 2026 season.

The Hornets have the worst offensive rating in the NBA through three games, and they remain without three key rotation players in Coby White, Kon Knueppel and Grant Williams.

Washington may be able to win this game outright, so I’ll gladly take the 2.5 points on Monday.

Pick: Wizards +2.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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