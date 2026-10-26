Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Oct. 26

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a 3-0 start in the LaMelo Ball-Anthony Edwards era, knocking off the Toronto Raptors on Sunday to move to No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and a tie for No. 1 in net rating.

Now, the Wolves have a quick turnaround against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday as they look to get to 4-0 this season. The Cavs are 1-1 through two games, and they haven’t looked particularly impressive in either.

Donovan Mitchell and company blew a 24-point halftime lead against Philadelphia in their season opener before narrowly beating the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. So, it’s a little surprising to see the Cavs favored by 4.5 points with Minnesota yet to rule anyone out (the team has not released an injury report yet) on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Cavs allowed 121 points in the win over Brooklyn, and they may struggle to slow down a Charlotte team that has two All-Star guards in Ball and Edwards running the show.

Here’s a breakdown of this marquee matchup, including the latest odds, injuries, a player prop to bet and my prediction.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +4.5 (-115)

Cavs -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +150

Cavs: -180

Total

233.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): DAZ, NBA League Pass

Timberwolves record: 3-0

Cavs record: 1-1

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Cavs Injury Report

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Erneset Udeh, Jr. – out

Khalifa Diop – out

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaden McDaniels OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-131)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why I believe McDaniels is undervalued against Cleveland:

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Jaden McDaniels is off to a fast start on the boards, grabbing at least six rebounds in each of his games and averaging 6.7 per game heading into Monday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So, why is his rebound prop all the way down at 4.5? I think he’s a little undervalued, even against a frontcourt that includes Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Over his first two games, McDaniels averaged 13.0 rebound chances per game. Since he’s playing more time as the power forward in this Minnesota lineup with Naz Reid and Julius Randle no longer with the team, the Wolves need McDaniels on the boards.

The Cavs are just 23rd in the NBA in rebound percentage this season while Minnesota is No. 1 through three games. I love this line for McDaniels after three games in a row with six or more boards.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

This is a tough game to handicap with the Wolves on a back-to-back, as there’s a chance they could sit Ball since he’s dealt with plenty of lower leg injury issues in the past. Still, they have a capable fill-in behind him in Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ayo Dosunmu, and as long as Edwards plays, I believe the Wolves are live to win.

The Timberwolves are the No. 1 defense in the NBA through the first week, and they’re also fifth in the league in offensive rating.

It’s hard to take much from Cleveland’s first two games, but there’s no doubt that the bench is thinner after Max Strus, Dean Wade, Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis all exited this offseason while the team added Peyton Watson. There’s a chance the Watson move ends up being a home run, but he’s struggled to start the 2026-27 season.

Cleveland was not a good defensive team last season, and I don’t see that changing with James Harden and Mitchell manning the guard spots. If Ball and Edwards play, they’re going to have a field day against this Cleveland backcourt, and the Wolves have clearly committed to a defensive identity once again after being a top-12 unit in multiple seasons under Chris Finch.

I’ll gladly take the points with Minnesota on Monday night.

Pick: Timberwolves +4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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