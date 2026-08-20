There’s an odd man out for the Sacramento Kings, and everyone, including Kalshi, is looking at Domantas Sabonis. Several teams have linked Sabonis to trade rumors as the Kings are headed for a rebuild.

Kalshi's NBA trade market lists Sabonis with a 79% price of being traded. Kalshi settles the market on whether any team trades for Sabonis by February 12, 2027. A $10 trade that a team trades Sabonis returns a $2.44 profit.

Will Domantas Sabonis get traded? - Kalshi

Yes 79%

No 29%

A failed experiment

The Sacramento Kings failed Domantas Sabonis. Plain and simple. Since joining Sacramento in the 2021-22 season, Sabonis has played his prime years, averaging 19 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

In return, Sacramento finished in fourth or fifth place in the division in four of his five seasons and only managed one playoff appearance.

Rumors stalling

Trade rumors were heating up ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, with the Charlotte Hornets a team of interest. It was reported by Jake Fischer on The Stein Line that Sacramento eyed Charlotte’s two first-round draft picks but were denied.

"There have been multiple reports this week about Sacramento and Charlotte discussing Domantas Sabonis trade frameworks, but sources say those conversations were preliminary in nature and reflective of the Kings' desire to acquire the Hornets' No. 14 or No. 18 pick," Fischer wrote. "Sources say Charlotte, though, is not currently willing to surrender either pick."

Within the last month, others around the NBA have reported that Sabonis’ trade value is not as high as it once was. NBA insider Zach Lowe expressed that Sacramento won’t get back a young, exciting prospect.

“They're not getting anything [for Zach LaVine]. Sabonis, they'll get something. It won't be like a dump, where they have to attach things, but LaVine is a dump. Sabonis, you're not getting anything that’s like, oh wow, this young prospect that’s very exciting. You're not getting that. You are just getting something that’s a little less damaging and some seconds or something”

Although Sabonis’ trade value is not as high as it once was, he’ll have a chance to raise his stock when the regular season starts on October 21.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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