Saquon Barkley Rocks Nike LeBron Cleats in NFC Championship
Football fans would be hard-pressed to find many NFL players with better footwear rotation than Saquon Barkley. The Philadelphia Eagles running back always brings the heat with his pre-game sneakers and on-field cleats.
The NFC Championship game between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders is not yet over, but Barkley has already excited sneakerheads with his choice of kicks.
Many of Barkley's best highlights in an Eagles uniform have coincided with him wearing NBA All-Star LeBron James' signature cleats. Today was no different as Barkley rushed for a 60-yard touchdown in an unreleased colorway of the Nike LeBron 4.
LeBron James on Saquon Barkley: "Must be the Shoes!!"
James' love for football is well-documented, and his iconic signature sneaker line lends itself to the gridiron. In recent years, Nike has begun reimagining James' retro basketball shoes for the football field.
Barkley has worn multiple colorways of James' kicks but saved the best for today. The Pro Bowl running back wore the Nike LeBron 4 in a player-exclusive 'Eagles' colorway.
The silhouette sported a black upper contrasted by Midnight Green. It was the perfect choice for the biggest game of the season.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Barkley's kicks will not be released to the public. However, online shoppers can find James' signature sneakers in full-family sizing on the Nike website.
Should the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl, fans can count on Barkley stealing more headlines with his footwear. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.