Jalen Hurts had a 2-word message in his Air Jordan cleats for the NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders in stunning fashion during Sunday's NFC Championship game. The Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX with an impressive 55-23 win over the Commanders.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was as locked in as ever, and fans should not expect him to have much joy in yesterday's win.
Hurts impressed football fans by debuting a new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 against the Commanders, but it was the message on the inside of the shoe that stood out.
Hurts wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 3 in retro Eagles colors: a white upper, black mudguard, and Kelly Green branding. The Jumpman logo and Hurts' signature logo appeared on the tongues.
NFL fines Jalen Hurts for Air Jordan Cleats and Jordan Brand responds.
Best of all, a special message reading, "Never Satisfied," with a fist holding a weight, was designed for the insoles. Clearly, Hurts is no longer pleased with NFC titles. He is ready to win it all and then keep going.
Sticking with the theme, Hurts said after the victory, "I've never been motivated by achieving the personal things, personal goals. All of those things come when you put the work in, have the right mentality and embrace what the group's mission is. And the mission is to win."
The Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 9. Football fans can count on Hurts bringing the heat with his kicks for the big game.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.