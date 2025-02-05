The Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" Returns Friday
Just as Michael Jordan will always be the GOAT in basketball (and Minor League Baseball in our personal opinion), the NBA legend will forever reign supreme over the sneaker industry. Nike and Jordan Brand are reminding fans of that fact with several highly anticipated retro releases throughout 2025.
The first of many retro Air Jordan sneaker drops comes this weekend with the return of an iconic silhouette in an original colorway—with a twist. The Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" is ready to make hoops fans feel like it is 1990 again.
Jordan debuted his fifth signature sneaker in February 1990, and the model was originally dropped in four colorways, with the "Black Metallic" immediately exploding in popularity.
The Bulls-themed kicks have enjoyed retro releases before, but this Friday marks 35 years since they took originally took flight. Below is what fans must know about this remixed classic shoe.
Release Information
The Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" will be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 8.T he shoes will be available in adult sizes ($210), big kid sizes ($160), little kid sizes ($90), toddler sizes ($85), and infant sizes ($75).
Online shoppers can buy the old-school hoop shoes on the Nike website, Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champ's Sports, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other select retailers.
There is no doubt that Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic Reimagined" will sell out fast online, so fans can find the kicks at trusted resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW. Just be ready to pay way above the retail price.
Product Description
Inspired by the original design, the "Black Metallic Reimagined" colorway features a smooth Black nubuck upper with lightened edges to spotlight the shoe's iconic design lines and white laces as an ode to how MJ wore on the court.
The original stitched "Nike Air" heel branding was upgraded with reflective heel branding. Staying true to Tinker Hatfield's signature design, the bump-out collar, shark-tooth midsole, and fierce stance remain the same.
Naturally, the Fire Red Jumpman logo, translucent outsole, and mesh-like side panels are back and better than ever. This premium "Reimagined" edition awakens an icon and carries the legacy forward.
Why It's Important
Every detail on the "Black Metallic Reimagined" colorway has been carefully crafted to elevate the legacy of the Air Jordan 5. Jordan's fifth signature sneaker has transcended the hardwood to become a staple in the sneaker world.
As Nike and Jordan Brand celebrate the Air Jordan's 40 Years of Greatness, fans can expect plenty of hype and nostalgia. Luckily, this weekend's sneaker release is worth every bit of the attention it receives.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.