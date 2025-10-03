Angel Reese Turned a Joke Into 6-Figure Payday and Best-Selling Shoes
It is never wise for fans to joke with basketball players. Hoopers are quick-witted and adept at trash talk. That is especially true for Gen-Z stars who grew up on social media and look to capitalize on every opportunity.
Earlier this year, fans unsuccessfully tried to clown Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese for grabbing rebounds off of her own missed shots. Reese took the term 'Mebounds' and turned it into an individual merch deal as well as a best-selling basketball shoe with Reebok.
On a recent episode of Reese's podcast, the Unapologetically Angel Show, she laughed at how she turned her haters' insults into a lucrative business move. Check out the clip below.
Reese said, "Mebounds, if you know, you know. They tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off of it, six figures plus. Thank you. So, y'all can try again, because I do need another idea for some more colorways. So just keep it coming."
As Reese mentioned, the term 'Mebounds' did more than inspire her own apparel line. It also served as the inspiration for one of the three debut colorways of the Reebok Angel Reese 1. All three launch colorways (Mebounds, Diamond Dust, and Receipts) sold out within minutes online.
Athletes and fans are eagerly awaiting the next drop from Reese's signature Reebok sneaker line. Luckily, the iconic sportswear brand has already announced multiple styles scheduled to hit shelves this fall.
Reebok and Reese are keeping their foot on the gas by releasing the 'Charm City' colorway honoring her hometown of Baltimore this month. Then the 'King Tiago' for pet dog and 'Giving Grace' colorways will drop in November.
It is safe to assume Reese and Reebok will announce more shoes scheduled to coincide with the holiday shopping season in November and December. Hopefully, Reese's detractors can add more fuel to her fire (and bank account).
President of Reebok Basketball, Shaquille O'Neal, made a genius move by signing Reese to an NIL deal while she was still playing for the LSU Tigers. During her rookie season, Reese signed a massive contract extension with Reebok that included a signature sneaker line.
Reebok has done an impressive job of signing rising NBA stars, college players, and high school prospects. However, none have been more important than Reese.
The WNBA All-Star has proven capable of moving the needle in the crowded footwear industry. Through her first two WNBA seasons, Reese has played a massive role in revitalizing the iconic brand and they are just getting started.
