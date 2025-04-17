Angel Reese's New Reebok Collection Channels Feminine Energy
On the heels of the WNBA Draft and the upcoming season, Reebok continues to build on its unstoppable momentum in women’s basketball.
Continuing their impact, the storied brand has unveiled the second capsule collection, the SS25 Reebok x Angel.
The drop includes full performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel collection designed in partnership with WNBA All-Star and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
Paying homage to her femininity and iconic fashion style, the Reebok x Angel Collection inspires “women every day that they can be sporty, girly, and style-forward.”
The capsule features Coral Pink and Gold Chrome color palettes along with design details that were inspired by Reese.
Headlining the Reebok x Angel Shaqnosis ($150), the Reebok silhouette worn by Shaquille O’Neal and Reese's longtime mentor features premium gold detailing and soft suede pinks for a reimagined look that compliments the “Chi Barbie.”
Also, the Reebok x Angel Premier Road Plus VI ($110), combines synthetic, textile, and suede materials gives a fresh take on a favorite silhouette of her native Baltimore.
Meanwhile, the Reebok x Angel Club C Bulc ($100) brings the lifestyle vibes with a chunky profile that is perfect for spring and summer.
On the apparel side, the collection includes the Reebok x Angel Hoop Hoodie ($50), Reebok x Angel Hoop Pant ($80) and Reebok x Angel Hoop Short ($50), the Reebok x Angel Vector Track Jacket ($85).
Plus, the Reebok x Angel Mesh Bralette ($50), Reebok x Angel Mesh Bike Short ($50), Reebok x Angel Graphic Tee ($40), and the “Angel Aura” graphic. Each piece is designed to bring style, versatility, and comfort on and off the court unapologetically.
“The second capsule within my Reebok x Angel collection is all about being bold and feminine at the same time,” Reese said.
“This collection was designed for girls and women to feel fierce, yet girly and stylish every day no matter what they are doing.”
The Reebok x Angel capsule collection is available on May 1 on Reebok.com, at select retailers worldwide.
All footwear is available in adult unisex sizing, with kids offerings also available in the Club C silhouette.
Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
First Look: The Nike Sabrina 3 leaks before release date.
Paige Bueckers discussed her potential signature sneaker line with Nike.
Cameron Brink unveil the New Balance 'Flavors' pack before the start of the WNBA season.
Foot Locker and PUMA enlisted Flau'jae Johnson for the "Stay in Rotation" campaign.
Breanna Stewart unveils her fourth signature PUMA basketball shoe.