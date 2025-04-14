Cameron Brink Unveils New Balance 'Flavors' Sneaker Pack for Summer
The start of the WNBA season and the Summer months are so close we can almost taste it. Thanks to New Balance, athletes and fans can go ahead and feast on the court before the official start of the best time of year.
On Monday, New Balance Basketball launched a new 'Flavors' pack for two of its flagship performance models.
The TWO WXY v5 and Hesi Low v2 arrive in vibrant colorways just in time for summertime hoops. The new pack will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, April 15 on the New Balance website.
WNBA star and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink helped unveil the new sneakers in a photo shoot for the brand.
The TWO WXY v5 drops in the "Passion Fruit with Lilac Glo" colorway for $120 in adult sizes.
The TWO WXY v5 is built for the two-way player, combining FuelCell and Fresh Foam technology for responsive comfort and support for players who make an impact from anywhere on the court.
The model is worn by New Balance athletes like Jamal Murray, Aaron Nesmith, Dejounte Murray and more.
The Hesi Low v2 drops in the "Sunfade Red with Dragon Berry" colorway for $110 in adult sizes.
The Hesi Low v2 is the brand's low-top basketball silhouette, made for the quickest players, featuring ultra-responsive FuelCell technology to deliver a propulsive feel on the court.
The model is worn by New Balance athletes like Tyrese Maxey, Darius Garland and more.
New Balance athletes like Cameron Brink will bring a vibrant energy and a burst of color to the court, highlighting the free-flowing aura of Summer.
Even better, New Balance's 'Flavors' pack will also feature a Fresh Foam BBv3 colorway dropping later this year.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the basketball world and beyond.
