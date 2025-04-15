First Look: The Nike Sabrina 3 Leaks Before Release Date
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's first two signature Nike basketball shoes took the footwear industry by storm.
Ionescu's signature sneakers proved WNBA players are just as influential, if not more than their NBA counterparts. Hoopers and sneakerheads alike loved the first two installments.
The Nike Sabrina 1 shocked consumers with its fresh design at an affordable price point. Then, the Nike Sabrina 2 further shattered expectations with more style and performance technology.
Now, it looks like the Nike Sabrina 3 will continue building upon Ionescu's historic sneaker legacy. Nike has not yet officially introduced the model, but a video showing the shoe online has received a lot of love from sneakerheads.
Multiple footwear outlets have begun sharing the same video of someone wearing the Nike Sabrina 3 before its official launch date.
In the 12-second video, multiple sneaker news outlets reposted the footage of the rumored Nike Sabrina 3 as well as potential release information.
According to reports, the shoes were the Nike Sabrina 3 in "Glacier Blue" colorway. Additionally, they have a release date of July 10, 2025. The retail price is reportedly $130 in adult sizes and $100 in kid sizes.
While athletes and fans eagerly await the launch of the Nike Sabrina 3, they can shop Ionescu's signature apparel and footwear on the Nike website.
Ionescu represented the Swoosh during her collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks. Shortly after going first in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Ionescu signed a multi-year, signature sneaker deal with Nike.
The WNBA regular season tips off next month, and the sneaker world can count on Ionescu and Nike bringing the heat. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Sabrina Ionescu is a global sneaker icon after her historic Nike Asia Tour.
Breanna Stewart unveils her fourth signature PUMA basketball shoe.
Paige Bueckers discussed her potential signature sneaker line with Nike.
Cameron Brink unveil the New Balance 'Flavors' pack before the start of the WNBA season.
Foot Locker and PUMA enlisted Flau'jae Johnson for the "Stay in Rotation" campaign.