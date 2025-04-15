Paige Bueckers Talks Nike Signature Sneaker at WNBA Draft
Last week, Paige Bueckers capped off an incredible college basketball career with an NCAA national championship for the UConn Huskies. Last night, the Dallas Wings selected Bueckers with the first pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Bueckers is the latest women's basketball star capable of moving the needle among fans and athletes. Nike has promoted Bueckers in multiple marketing campaigns throughout her collegiate career.
She even teamed up with Nike on a Player Edition (PE) basketball shoes that was released to the public last year.
The Nike GT Hustle 3 and Nike Sabrina 2 "Paige Bueckers" were both well-received in the sneaker community.
When speaking with the media, reporters asked Bueckers if she had a signature sneaker with Nike on the way.
"Yeah, I have no idea. Based off staying in the moment, I haven't even thought about those conversations, nor have we started those. But there's a lot of people in line for that who deserve it as well. So, whatever happens in the future, we'll see," said Bueckers.
Bueckers went beyond the question about a potential signature sneaker line to discuss how great Nike has been as a collaborative partner.
"It's been great working with Nike. They have invested so much in me, women's basketball and women's sports. So, it's been great to have that partnership," said Bueckers.
She continued, "They have done a lot of stuff with me creatively as well in the lifestyle department, not just basketball. They have a great creative team. They have great ideas."
Bueckers concluded her answer by praising Nike's loyalty, "They've been very supportive of me, and it could have been easy to give up on me going through all the injuries and go to someone else that didn't have that history. But they stuck with me, and I'm extremely grateful for that."
Nike has been a great supporter of Bueckers. Following her selection as the top pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, Nike immediately rolled out a 15-second video starring Bueckers as she gets in a car with Southwestern music playing with the message, "Eyes ahead."
From there, Nike launched a t-shirt commemorating Bueckers' selection as the number one overall pick. Additionally, her No. 5 Wings jersey is already available on the Nike website.
Bueckers' signature sneaker may not be launching anytime soon, but fans can expect more apparel and limited-edition footwear drops.
