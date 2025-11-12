Angel Reese's Sold-Out Reebok Sneakers Are Restocking Online

Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese dominated the WNBA and the sneaker industry over the summer. Reese's first signature basketball shoe with Reebok was a smash hit.

In September, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 launched in three colorways and sold out within minutes. A fourth colorway dropped last month, which also sold out online. Luckily for fans, two of the most popular styles are restocking at Foot Locker.

According to Foot Locker, the "Mebounds" and "Diamond Dust" colorways are available in-store today (November 11) and will be online tomorrow (November 12). Online shoppers will be able to buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes at FootLocker.com. Below is a detailed look at each version of the shoe.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Mebounds"

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Mebounds" colorway. | Reebok

Reese debuted the "Mebounds" colorway at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The silhouette features a bright and bold pink color treatment, embodying the feminine power Reese brings to the game.

The Paradise Pink upper instantly makes it one of the best-looking basketball shoes on the market. The iconic Reebok branding and Reese's signature logo in white provide the perfect pop to the hoop shoe.

The "Mebounds" colorway stems from a joke on social media about Reese padding her rebounding stats off of her own missed shots. However, Reese turned that joke into a best-selling shoe and a six-figure payday.

Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Diamond Dust"

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 "Diamond Dust" colorway. | Reebok

The "Diamond Dust" colorway was the first version of the shoe unveiled to the world. It sports vivid iridescent color hues that champion both the grit and glam Reese brings to the game. The trendsetter personally debuted the shoe in a luxurious photo shoot for the brand.

The Grey/Grey combination appears toned down, but actually shines under the brightest of lights (much like Reese). Everything from the glimmering finishing to the signature details creates a smooth look on and off the basketball court.

Both shoes feature the same strong performance technology. Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot and a molded TPU upper provide durability. Meanwhile, a TPU stability cup in the heel adds stability for powerful players like Reese.

Future Colorways

Angel Reese wears the Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Tiago King Reese' colorway. | Reebok

Luckily for athletes and fans, more colorways are on the way over the coming months. In addition to shopping at Foot Locker, fans can find select sizes and styles in stock at Dick's Sporting Goods and Reebok.

The Reebok Angel Reese 1 channels the superstar's unapologetic energy, relentless hustle, and fashion-forward flair. With the holiday shopping season almost here, these shoes will be on the wish list for many hoopers and fans.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

