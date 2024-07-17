Angel Reese Teases Her Reebok Sneakers & Apparel Collection
When it comes to fashion in the WNBA, you can count on Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese to be donning something trendy and eye-catching that captures her magnetic personality.
Like her outstanding play this season, Reese never disappoints with her outfit choices. While the Rookie of the Year Award is still up for grabs, without questions, Reese wins every time she brings her one-of-a-kind vibes to the tunnel walk.
On Tuesday night, just before the Chicago Sky defeated the Las Vegas Aces, Reese took her style game up a notch and gave a sneak peek into her highly anticipated collection with Reebok.
As the “Chi Barbie” walked through the tunnel, she showed off her forthcoming Reebok collection, which included a brand-new Premier Road 6 sneaker and Lux Bodysuit.
The Premier Road 6 shoe that Reese wore features sky blue splashes with silver metallic details to accentuate the look of the sneaker. Her monochromatic bodysuit was also a striking sky blue, perfectly melding with her fresh kicks.
Since she arrived in the league, Reese has worn the Reebok Solution during games. In June, Reese rocked the “Joker” colorway that was hand-painted by Marvin Baroota of SoLegit Customs in her faceoff against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
She also wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Reebok Solution featuring a kiss design on the upper, as a response to her critics. Reese has become one the major faces of Reebok since signing her NIL deal with the storied brand in 2023 when she starred with the LSU Tigers.
According to Reebok, all products from Reese’s signature collection,- including the Premier Road VI sneaker and Lux Bodysuit will be available later this season. More details about Reese’s signature collection coming weeks.
Be sure to stay tapped into Sports Illustrated for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Caitlin Clark wore $400 Nike sneakers in rematch against Angel Reese.