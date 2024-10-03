Purple Rain: Anthony Edwards' Shoes Pay Tribute to Prince
Earlier this week, adidas Basketball unveiled the Anthony Edwards 1 Mid in the "Light Purple" colorway. The hoop shoe is an extension of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' continued success with his signature shoe line.
According to adidas, the "Light Purple" colorway draws inspiration from the icons of Minnesota, who have an affinity for the regal shade. Of course, we can all think of one iconic musician from the Great Lake State who loved purple.
Although adidas was very careful in not mentioning Prince by name anywhere in the product description, basketball fans can think of the Purple Rain artist every time they lace up these hoop shoes - "Game Blouses."
The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid "Light Purple" retails for $120 and will be available on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers, including Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Kids Foot Locker from October 5, 2024.
The mid-top version of Edwards' debut sneaker continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology. It is constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Mid "Light Purple" features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted to the NBA All-Star's exact specifications.
The Generative Support Wing boasts a bold and distinct TPU design that provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
Meanwhile, the full-length TPU-encased Jet Boost technology offers an enhanced experience, with smaller energy capsules fused together for greater energy return and cushion.
Lastly, the enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Edwards debuted the mid-top version of his shoe (originally called the adidas AE 1) last fall and the low-cut version in the spring. Thanks to its fresh design, fire colorways, and fiery marketing campaigns, his shoe grabbed headlines all year.
Just before representing adidas on Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Edwards agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the brand. There is no doubt that he is the face of adidas Basketball at this time.
