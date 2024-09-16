Atlanta Falcons Mascot Secures Major Shoe Deal
Sneaker news outlets have written extensively about athletes, celebrities and public figures signing new shoe deals. But this is a first for Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI as we are covering a mascot joining the footwear conversation.
Ahead of the highly anticipated Monday Night Football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles, Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon has announced a new shoe deal with Crocs.
The 6'2" 190 pound - according to his official bio - bird of prey debuted his Crocs while setting a new Guinness World record for “highest indoor rope swing drop” by swinging from 143 feet off the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Falcons' Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After making history while wearing his Crocs in sports mode, Freddie slid into his Crocs Mellow Recovery Slides once he was back on the ground.
This is just the beginning of the ongoing partnership between Freddie and Crocs, so fans should expect more fun collaborations throughout the 2024 NFL season.
Mainly a travel and recovery offering, Crocs is not traditionally known for being on the football field, so this is a unique way for the brand to activate on the field of play. Athletes and fans want to be comfortable when they watch football games.
In the battle of the birds, the 0-1 Falcons face the 1-0 Eagles on Monday Night Football kicking off at 8:15 p.m. EST on ESPN. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your shoe news from NFL players, mascots and beyond.