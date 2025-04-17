Jayson Tatum Returns to YouTube with Epic Sneaker Closet Tour
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has always been a fan favorite. However, Tatum's YouTube page has further endeared himself to fans thanks to its authenticity.
Tatum started his channel over 12 years ago while in school. He returned to YouTube earlier this year with a spoof of one of his earlier videos. Now, Tatum is officially re-launching his channel with a new series.
Tatum keeps basketball fans and sneakerheads on their toes every night of the NBA season.
He is a signature athlete for Jordan Brand and arguably the face of Jumpman in the NBA. Tatum regularly debuts player-exclusive and general-release colorways.
With three signature basketball shoes already released, plus countless lifestyle options from Jordan Brand, what must Tatum's sneaker closet look like at home?
Thanks to the six-time NBA All-Star, we now have that answer. On Thursday, Tatum kicked off his new series with a tour of his personal sneaker closet. Notice he does not keep any boxes because of his size 15 feet.
In the 12-minute video, Tatum casually shows off sneakers that leave fans drooling. Like a one-of-one pair of the Air Jordan 3, Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "White Party," and six pairs of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey."
It is impossible for any of us to match Tatum's sneaker closet, but we can start by shopping his signature sneaker collection at Jordan.com. Tatum's kicks are available in full-family sizing.
