The 10 Most Popular Sneakers of the 2024-25 NBA Season
The 2024-25 NBA regular season is in the books, and the Play-In tournaments are underway. With the Playoffs officially starting tomorrow, now is the perfect time to look back at the season in sneakers.
Thanks to Kix Stats, there is data showing the most popular basketball shoes worn by professional players. Nike's dominance over other brands should come as no surprise.
Nike had a retro model and a new silhouette were the top choices on the list. Below is a complete breakdown of the top ten most-worn sneakers of the season.
10. adidas D.O.N. Issue 6
Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Minutes: 13,428 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Mitchell's sixth signature adidas sneaker in adult and kid sizes on the adidas website.
9. Nike Kobe 8 Protro
Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 14,922 minutes.
Shopping Information: The updated version of Kobe Bryant's eighth signature sneaker in select sizes at Foot Locker.
8. Nike KD17
Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Minutes: 17,738 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Durant's 17th signature sneaker at a major discount on the Nike website.
7. Nike Kobe 4 Protro
Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 19,496 minutes.
Shopping Information: Kobe Bryant's updated fourth signature sneaker releases periodically and can be found on sneaker resale websites like StockX.
6. Nike Book 1
Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Minutes: 21,154 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Booker's first signature sneaker at a discount on the Nike website.
5. Air Jordan 39
Player: Jordan Brand athletes.
Minutes: 23,647 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Air Jordan 39 at a discount in select styles on the Jordan Brand website.
4. Nike Kobe 5 Protro
Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 25,949 minutes.
Shopping Information: Kobe Bryant's upgraded fifth signature sneaker releases sporadically and can be found on sneaker resale websites like StockX.
3. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 3
Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 29,436 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 3 at a discount on the Nike website.
2. Nike Sabrina 2
Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 32,822 minutes.
Shopping Information: WNBA All-Star and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's second signature sneaker can be found at a discount on the Nike website.
1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro
Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 63,189 minutes.
Shopping Information: Kobe Bryant's updated sixth signature sneaker remains the most popular basketball shoe in the NBA. Online shoppers can find the sneakers for above retail price at StockX.
