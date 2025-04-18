Kicks

The 10 Most Popular Sneakers of the 2024-25 NBA Season

Breaking down the ten sneakers worn the most during the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Pat Benson

Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in an unreleased colorway.
Washington Wizards guard Colby Jones wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in an unreleased colorway. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA regular season is in the books, and the Play-In tournaments are underway. With the Playoffs officially starting tomorrow, now is the perfect time to look back at the season in sneakers.

Thanks to Kix Stats, there is data showing the most popular basketball shoes worn by professional players. Nike's dominance over other brands should come as no surprise.

Nike had a retro model and a new silhouette were the top choices on the list. Below is a complete breakdown of the top ten most-worn sneakers of the season.

10. adidas D.O.N. Issue 6

Donovan Mitchell's red and green adidas sneakers.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell wears the adidas D.O.N. Issue 6. / David Richard-Imagn Images

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Minutes: 13,428 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Mitchell's sixth signature adidas sneaker in adult and kid sizes on the adidas website.

9. Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Blue and white Nike Kobe sneakers.
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II wears the Nike Kobe 8 Protro. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 14,922 minutes.
Shopping Information: The updated version of Kobe Bryant's eighth signature sneaker in select sizes at Foot Locker.

8. Nike KD17

Kevin Durant's orange and black Nike sneakers.
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wears the Nike KD17. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Minutes: 17,738 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy Durant's 17th signature sneaker at a major discount on the Nike website.

7. Nike Kobe 4 Protro

DeMar DeRozan's black Nike sneakers.
Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan wears the Nike Kobe 4 Protro. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 19,496 minutes.
Shopping Information: Kobe Bryant's updated fourth signature sneaker releases periodically and can be found on sneaker resale websites like StockX.

6. Nike Book 1

Devin Booker's orange and black Nike sneakers.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wears the Nike Book 1. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Minutes: 21,154 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find Booker's first signature sneaker at a discount on the Nike website.

5. Air Jordan 39

Red and white Air Jordan sneakers.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo wears the Air Jordan 39. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Player: Jordan Brand athletes.
Minutes: 23,647 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can find the Air Jordan 39 at a discount in select styles on the Jordan Brand website.

4. Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Black and blue Nike Kobe sneakers.
Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 25,949 minutes.
Shopping Information: Kobe Bryant's upgraded fifth signature sneaker releases sporadically and can be found on sneaker resale websites like StockX.

3. Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 3

Brown and blue Nike sneakers.
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole wears the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 3. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 29,436 minutes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 3 at a discount on the Nike website.

2. Nike Sabrina 2

Pink and black Nike sneakers.
Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle wears the Nike Sabrina 2. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 32,822 minutes.
Shopping Information: WNBA All-Star and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu's second signature sneaker can be found at a discount on the Nike website.

1. Nike Kobe 6 Protro

Tan and black Nike Kobe sneakers.
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher wears the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Player: Nike athletes.
Minutes: 63,189 minutes.
Shopping Information: Kobe Bryant's updated sixth signature sneaker remains the most popular basketball shoe in the NBA. Online shoppers can find the sneakers for above retail price at StockX.

Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.

More NBA Sneakers News

Jayson Tatum kicked off his YouTube channel with a tour of home sneaker closet.

Nike and Hyperice have teamed up on a revolutionarily warm-up and recovery boot.

LeBron James, Nike, and Monopoly expand their epic collaboration.

Curry Brand is launching the 'Saturn' pack ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

The Nike Sabrina 3 leaks before release date.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/On Court