Kevin Durant's Nike KD18 Officially Launches Today
Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant gave fans a sneaker peek at his 18th signature Nike basketball shoe this season. The Nike KD18 enjoyed a limited release at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in February.
After two long months of waiting, athletes and fans can finally buy the Nike KD18. Nike officially introduced the model on its website yesterday, complete with tantalizing pictures and tech specs.
The Nike KD18 launches today, April 18. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $160 in adult sizes at Nike.com, Foot Locker, and other select retail locations.
Nike went with the eye-catching "Clear Jade Liquid Lime" as the launch colorway. The performance basketball shoe features a new midfoot cage that is reminiscent of other iconic Nike silhouettes.
According to Nike, the KD18 takes inspiration from the Terra Humara trail runner of the late 1990s. It "blends a nostalgic Nike look with Durant’s contemporary taste, creating a canvas for bold color and material expression."
Meanwhile, under the foot, the TPU shank extends over a Cushlon 3.0 insole. It connects Air Zoom units in the forefoot and heel with an underfoot construction.
Additionally, the design team poked holes all over the upper to help reduce the weight and add breathability.
"There's an expectation that you're going to get ultimate performance and comfort from every shoe in KD's signature line," says Ross Klein, Senior Director, Men's Basketball Footwear Product Design.
"The opportunity with this silhouette is to help KD get to his next step, and the midfoot lockdown and great underfoot traction give him and the hoopers who wear his shoe the confidence they need to get to their spot."
The "EYBL Rocket Power" colorway of the KD18 launches on April 25 on SNKRS, and the KD18 "Chain Reaction" colorway will be available on May 1 on the Nike website and select retail locations.
Although the Suns did not make the Western Conference Playoffs, Durant's presence will still be felt in the postseason thanks to his legendary signature sneaker line.
