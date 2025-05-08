Brooks Running Made Major Upgrades to its #1 Best-Selling Shoe
Brooks Running continues to push the pace in the footwear industry. The athlete-approved shoe company has expanded into the lifestyle sneaker markets while continuing to provide top-notch performance running shoes.
On May 1, Brooks Running unveiled the newest addition its the beloved Ghost line: the Ghost 17.
The road running shoes arrive in multiple colorways with a retail price of $150 in men's and women's sizes at BrooksRunning.com. The brand marked the announcement with a hype video on its official Instagram account (see below).
According to Brooks, the Ghost 17 is for runners looking for an everyday companion that provides smooth, reliable comfort mile after mile. The silhouette features neutral support and is designed for the road. It weighs in at 8.97 oz (W) and 10.10 oz (M).
The bestselling running shoe has upgraded to offer even more underfoot cushioning, a new transition-improving midsole, and an updated structure.
Refresh your go-to trainers this season with a pair that offers a soft and dynamic cushioning with more DNA LOFT v3 cushion for an offset of 10mm. The premium nitrogen-infused DNA LOFT v3 cushioning delivers lightweight softness and feel-good comfort.
Smooth transitions with a new midsole design with precise flex grooves promote added flow toward toe-off.
Meanwhile, an enhanced design with a new double jacquard air mesh upper and kickback collar provide added structure and comfort. Whether chasing your personal record or just working out, the Brooks Ghost 17 is ready to help runners keep up the pace.
