Fly Human Fly: HOKA releases running shoes for higher tempos
HOKA continues their winning ways in 2025 with another highly-anticipated running shoe launch. Fresh off of releasing the Bondi 9, Speed Loafer and Kaha 3 GTX, the Goleta, California-based brand has added an updated runner to their arsenal.
The all-gender Cielo X1 2.0 - arriving in a frost / black colorway - is a road racing shoe built for speed seekers. The follow-up to the 2024 introduction, this second iteration introduces a reduced weight, more breathable upper and a sticky rubber outsole for improved grip.
At 6.8oz - in a size M7/W8 - the Cielo X1 2.0 is HOKA's lightest, most propulsive road racer yet. But the new runner is not just a lightweight marvel.
Enhanced MetaRocker technology, a forefoot-focused Active Foot Frame and a winged carbon fiber plate combine for maximum speed as well.
The dual-density PEBA foam delivers ultra-responsive rebound, with updated dynamic cutouts for additional weight reduction.
Additional tech features include a breathable engineered jacquard mesh upper, 3D screen-printed overlays and a warp-knit tongue made with 100% recycled polyester.
A redesigned cushioned collar ensures lockdown while the sticky rubber outsole provides reliable grip during road racing.
The Cielo X1 2.0 is available now for $275 in the "Frost and Black" colorway at hoka.com, HOKA retail locations and select retail partners. Long-distance runners can expect more colorways to drop throughout the year.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.
More Running Shoes News
HOKA's stylish hiking shoes are ready for any adventure.
HOKA Speed Loafer is the most stylish running shoe of 2025 (so far).
Brooks Running unveils the Glycerin 22 for personal bests in 2025.
Ranking the 10 best running shoes of 2024.
The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 4 has dropped in its second colorway.