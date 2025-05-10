A'ja Wilson's signature Nike shoes drop in 2 new styles next week
Over the past few years, the footwear industry has finally realized that WNBA players can move sneakers with the best of them. Look no further than Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.
Nike recently launched Wilson's first signature basketball shoe, and it sold out online within record time. Luckily, athletes and fans will not have to wait long for more colorways to be released.
The Nike A'One is building on its unprecedented momentum with two new colorways hitting shelves just over a week after the launch colorway. Best of all, the new styles are hitting the shelves the day before the WNBA regular season tips off.
The Nike A'One is dropping in the "OG Pearl" and "Indigo Girl" colorways at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, May 15. Both styles will cost $110 in adult sizes and $90 in big kid sizes at Nike, Foot Locker, and other select retailers.
The next question for online shoppers is whether both colorways will sell out. It is hard to say with certainty, as it depends on the number of units manufactured.
But it would not be surprising given the level of hype surrounding Wilson's signature sneaker line. If the kicks sell out online, fans can find them on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
The Nike A'One features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper. The midsole has a combination of Cushlon 3.0 inside of a firmer foam carrier for stability. A lateral TPU outrigger helps keep the foot in place.
The "OG Pearl" arrives in an ultra-clean triple-white colorway. The silhouette sports White, Off White, and Summit White. Meanwhile, the Nike Swoosh and A'ja logos pop off in Metallic Silver.
The "Indigo Girl" complements its counterpart with four eye-catching shades of blue. It features Blue Fury, Racer Blue, Photo Blue, and Radiant Blue. It brings a calming effect to the highly intense WNBA games.
The Nike A'One has already exceeded the lofty expectations placed upon Wilson's debut hoop shoe and will only continue to soar in popularity as the WNBA All-Star debuts more colorways throughout the season.
Best of all, athletes and fans can expect more styles to hit shelves throughout the rest of the year.
