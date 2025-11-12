Caitlin Clark Debuts Her Signature Nike Golf Gear at LPGA Event

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate at the time of publication.

Injuries derailed Caitlin Clark's 2025 WNBA season, but the Indiana Fever guard continues to transcend women's basketball. Not only does Clark have a highly anticipated sneaker drop today, but she is making waves on the golf course.

For the second consecutive year, Clark is playing the LPGA's pro-am event at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. The superstar used the event to debut her new Nike golf apparel featuring her signature logo. Below is a social media video of Clark unveiling her new golf gear and hinting at her future golf shoes.

Caitlin Clark showing off her custom fit for the @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dQS04Bz18Q — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025

"So, I'm wearing clothes," Clark said with a laugh as she explained her new apparel. "And I got these nice golf pants. I like them because they're kind of jogger-ish. I got these Eastside Golf Shoes. The blues on the bottom.

My newest golf PEs (player-exclusives) are a work in progress. I need them to be perfect, so that's why I'm not wearing them right now. And then I have this beautiful baby blue little cropped sweater thing. On this side, we have the CC logo, so it's pretty cool. And then the white polo underneath, and it has a CC logo on the side, too. And a hat!"

There is a lot to break down from the 39-second video. Clark broke news by saying she has player-exclusive golf shoes in the design process. Additionally, this is the first time fans have ever seen her signature golf apparel.

Caitlin Clark met up with NASCAR driver Carson Hocevar for a jersey exchange at @theANNIKAlpga driven by @GainbridgeSport Pro-Am 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fBrc5hecwW — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2025

Clark wore the Nike Victory Tour 4 x Eastside Golf shoes. The shoes were released in October for $200, with only a few remaining sizes online. The shoes were designed in collaboration between Nike and Eastside Golf, adding a stylish element to Nike's flagship golf shoe line.

However, what is more exciting is the official arrival of Clark's signature golf apparel. There is no official release information, but athletes and fans can probably expect a future launch. In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from a wide range of Clark's signature apparel at Nike.com.

whewwwww this closeup look at caitlin’s golf shoes 😮‍💨 ty @brilewerke pic.twitter.com/6icgOeCtEV — #22caitlinthegoat (@ccthegoat22) November 12, 2025

Hopefully, Clark can enjoy a productive offseason and return to the basketball court at full strength next spring. In the meantime, fans can expect more exciting news from her and Nike.

