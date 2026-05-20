Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kelsey Mitchell, Wings-Sky, Sun-Storm)

It’s been an exciting start to the 2026 WNBA season, and that has trickled down to my Peter’s Points column, where I bet on the WNBA just about every day!

So far this season, I’ve put together a 16-8 record, going up over five units in 2026. So, let’s keep the good times rolling for this three-game slate on Wednesday, May 20:

Portland Fire @ Indiana Fever

Dallas Wings @ Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun @ Seattle Storm

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever open up Wednesday’s action against a feisty Portland Fire team that picked up a win on Monday night as part of a two-game WNBA slate. The Fire are now 2-2 in 2026 despite having one of the worst net ratings in the league.

Clark isn’t the only star guard in action on Wednesday, as Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is looking to get her team over .500 in a matchup with the Chicago Sky.

The Sky are decimated by injuries at the moment, and they just lost star wing Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) for the season. Chicago is facing an uphill battle now to be a playoff team, as Jackson had arguably been the team’s best player over the first couple weeks of the season.

In the third and final game of the night, the Connecticut Sun are still in search of their first win, and they’ll play a Seattle Storm team that is currently in a major rebuild and without Dominique Malonga (concussion) on Wednesday night.

I’m eyeing a few plays for Wednesday’s action, including a prop bet for Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds for each of these bets, as I’m aiming to keep the fast start to the 2026 season going!

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 16-8 (+5.18 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 191-172-2 (+8.08 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 22.5 Points (-110)

Dallas Wings Moneyline (-155) vs. Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun Moneyline (+105) vs. Seattle Storm

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 22.5 Points (-110)

Kelsey Mitchell is off to a fast start in the 2026 season, averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting over 46 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from 3.

One of the best scorers in the WNBA last season, Mitchell has taken on a major load even with Clark back in the lineup for Indiana.

She’s averaging a career-high 20.5 shots per game, taking at least 17 in all four of the Fever’s matchups. On top of that, Mitchell has three games with at least 23 points.

Now, she takes on a Portland team that is 14th in the WNBA in defensive rating and allowing 94.0 points per game. Indiana has one of the best offenses in the league, and it loves to push the pace (No. 1 in the WNBA this season). So, I wouldn't be shocked if this turns into yet another high-usage game for Mitchell where she reaches her season average.

Dallas Wings Moneyline (-155) vs. Chicago Sky

Dallas is coming off its best game in the 2026 season, scoring 92 points in a blowout win at home against Washington.

Paige Bueckers and company rank sixth in the W in net rating, as they’ve only lost by five (to Atlanta) and four (to Minnesota) during their 2-2 start.

Now, I think they're worth a look on the road against a short-handed Chicago team. The Sky are 3-1 against the spread and fifth in the W in net rating, but the loss of Jackson is a major blow to their chances of competing with the top teams in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas has a clear injury report for this game and already has a major road upset win over Indiana under its belt. I think Dallas is a more talented team with four key rotation pieces (Jackson, Azura Stevens, Courtney Vandersloot and DiJonai Carrington) out for Chicago tonight.

Connecticut Sun Moneyline (+105) vs. Seattle Storm

If there’s ever a time for the Sun to get their first win of the season, it’s on Wednesday night.

The Storm are without their best player – Dominique Malonga – and they only beat this Sun team by seven points with her in the lineup earlier in the season.

Seattle has slipped to 12th in the WNBA in net rating, and the Sun nearly upset the Fire earlier this week, losing by one on the road.

Connecticut’s numbers are among the worst in the league across the board, but this feels like a spot to buy CT with the Storm coming off back-to-back double-digit losses where they failed to break 80 points.

The Sun aren’t going to go winless in the 2026 campaign, and this feels like a perfect spot for them to end this losing streak.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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