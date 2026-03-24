The Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 "Coconut Milk" Leaked Online

After missing most of the 2025 WNBA season with injuries, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will be back in action to start the new season this summer. No, she will not be in her first signature Nike basketball shoe just yet — details remain scarce for Clark's debut hoop shoe.

Instead, Clark has more player-exclusive colorways from the Nike Kobe line scheduled to hit shelves. The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway will be released this spring (no release date has been announced yet). Plus, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk" colorway has surfaced on social media.

Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro

Multiple sneaker outlets and fan pages have begun sharing early images and tentative release information for the Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Coconut Milk" colorway.

The shoes are rumored to release on Monday, June 1. They will launch at a retail price of $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers. The supplier SKU code is "IZ1852-100." Of course, Nike has not yet confirmed these details or shared official images yet. The release information and details could change as we get closer to the release date.

"Coconut Milk" Colorway

Clark's latest colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro sports a Coconut Milk upper with Bright Spruce on the overlays and Nike Swooshes. The inner ankle collar features Midnight Spruce, while the tongues sport University Red with the Kobe logo popping off in white. Lastly, the outsole features all four colors to tie the look together.

Of course, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro is an updated version of Kobe Bryant's fifth signature basketball shoe. Bryant wore it throughout the Los Angeles Lakers' 2008-09 NBA Championship season. Nike released the Protro version in January 2020.

Caitlin Clark x Nike

Clark signed a historic eight-year, $28 million signature footwear and apparel deal with Nikein 2024. Since then, Clark has appeared in multiple marketing campaigns for the brand. Nike unveiled Clark's signature "Double C's" logo and launched her signature apparel line in August 2025.

Fans eager to represent Clark on the basketball court can shop her signature apparel collection and a solid selection of Nike Kobe shoes at Nike.com.

It is sure to be another exciting season for Clark and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.