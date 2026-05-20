Wings vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 20

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings dominated the Washington Mystics on Monday night, moving to 2-2 in the 2026 season.

Bueckers is off to a fast start, averaging 20.0 points and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from 3. Dallas is aiming to improve upon a 10-win season in 2025, and it’s set as a road favorite on Wednesday against the Chicago Sky.

Chicago is 3-1 so far this season, but it lost star wing Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) for the season in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky have already been without DiJonai Carrington, Azura Stevens and Courtney Vandersloot, so losing Jackson is a pretty big blow early in the year.

Still, Chicago has a plus-6.2 net rating in the 2026 campaign, and it may be able to make the playoffs with veteran Skylar Diggins leading the way.

This is an interesting matchup to bet on with the Wings coming off such a great win, and I’m eyeing one player prop and a game pick on May 20.

Wings vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings -2.5 (-115)

Sky +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wings: -155

Sky: +130

Total

169.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 20

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CW26, KFAA-TV

Wings record: 2-2

Sky record: 3-1

Wings vs. Sky Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Sky Injury Report

Elizabeth Williams – questionable

Rickea Jackson – out

Courtney Vandersloot – out

Azura Stevens – out

DiJonai Carrington – out

Wings vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+130)

This season, Bueckers is shooting 62.5 percent from beyond the arc, though she hasn’t taken a ton of shots from deep through four games. The former No. 1 overall pick is 10-for-16 from 3-point range, taking four or fewer 3-pointers in three of her four games.

So, this prop has some volatility heading into Wednesday’s meeting with the Sky.

Still, it’s hard to pass up Bueckers when she’s off to this fast of a starting scoring the ball, and she’s 7-for-9 from deep in her last two games.

At +130, this prop has a ton of value if the star guard keeps shooting the ball at this level. Plus, if her attempts rise, she should be around two 3-pointers per game in the 2026 season. Last year, Bueckers shot 33.1 percent from deep on less than four attempts per game, so she’s actually taking the 3 at a higher rate so far in 2026.

Wings vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Dallas to win outright:

Dallas is coming off its best game in the 2026 season, scoring 92 points in a blowout win at home against Washington.

Paige Bueckers and company rank sixth in the W in net rating, as they’ve only lost by five (to Atlanta) and four (to Minnesota) during their 2-2 start.

Now, I think they're worth a look on the road against a short-handed Chicago team. The Sky are 3-1 against the spread and fifth in the W in net rating, but the loss of Jackson is a major blow to their chances of competing with the top teams in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas has a clear injury report for this game and already has a major road upset win over Indiana under its belt. I think Dallas is a more talented team with four key rotation pieces (Jackson, Azura Stevens, Courtney Vandersloot and DiJonai Carrington) out for Chicago tonight.

Pick: Wings Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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