Caitlin Clark on Nike Kobe 5 'Rookie of the Year': "You Won't Get Them"
On Saturday evening, the Indiana Fever dismantled the Chicago Sky 93-58. Fever guard Caitlin Clark tallied a triple-double and debuted a new pair of Kobe Bryant's retro Nike sneakers that had social media buzzing.
Shortly after stepping onto the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, pictures of Clark's red and silver Nike Kobe sneakers began circulating online. They were the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the player-exclusive "Rookie of the Year" colorway.
Just before tip-off, Clark was asked about the basketball shoes in her pregame media availability, and she offered a harsh (but true) assessment of the sneakers.
At 6:50 in the press conference, Clark asked about the sneakers. She kicked her leg up on the podium and explained, "They're custom, so you won't get them."
She explained the inspiration for the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway. "There is a picture that the Fever took after the season, where I had my trophy; I was in my red uniform, so that's what they're based off of."
"Nike designed the, they did well," said Clark with a thumbs up. Clark revealed that she had secretly worn them during practice but takes them off before the media was allowed into the facility.
"I've been wearing them in practice, but I take them off before you guys get in there. Sorry, yeah, I know," said Clark with a grin.
While fans cannot buy Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers, they can find the legendary basketball shoes on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT. Plus, Nike drops a new pair on its SNKRS app once a month.
In 2024, Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
Clark does not yet have her own signature sneaker line, but it is in the design process. In the meantime, Nike plans to release two of Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers this Summer.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.
More WNBA Sneakers News
Interview: Napheesa Collier talks Jordan Brand sneaker deal.
Malia Obama directed the first commercial for A'ja Wilson's Nike sneakers.
Caitlin Clark wore her upcoming Nike Kobe sneakers at Indiana Fever Media Day.
Angel Reese's new Reebok collection channels feminine energy.