Nike Kobe 6 "Dodgers" Resale Prices Soar Over $600
One of the most highly anticipated sneaker releases of the Spring will take place on April 13, also known as "Mamba Day." Nike is planning on releasing multiple colorways of Kobe Bryant's most popular sneakers.
Out of all the drops, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" colorway is easily the most sought-after pair of sneakers.
The basketball shoes are being released alongside the first-ever Nike Kobe baseball collection. Everything from catchers gear, sliding mitts, batting gloves, and a "Mamba" jersey dropped alongside the shoes.
Athletes and fans will be able to show off their Mamba Mentality on the baseball diamond later this Spring. This is has never happened before for the Los Angeles Lakers legend's signature line.
However, some lucky fans already got their hands on the kicks thanks to an early drop at a legendary sneaker store and apparel brand.
It should be no surprise that UNDEFEATED was chosen as the exclusive launch partner for the entire collection.
The Los Angeles-based brand has a long history of working alongside Nike and Bryant and has created plenty of exciting colorways as part of their own collaborations.
The collection dropped early at the iconic store, and the shoes quickly sold out. However, some of the gear is still available online at undefeated.com.
The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" dropped in limited numbers for $190 in adult sizes on Saturday, March 15. The shoes have already popped up on sneaker resale websites and currently have an average resale price of $605 on StockX.
Online shoppers will get another crack at buying the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" on April 13. Online shoppers can try to buy the highly anticipated sneakers for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and website.
Unfortunately, this will be extremely tough for most fans to buy. Not just because of limited supply but because the demand will be outrageous.
The "Dodgers" colorway" sports a bright shade of Game Royal on the snakeskin-inspired upper. White provides the perfect contrast on the Swoosh logos, Kobe logos, laces, and heels.
Even better, Bryant's jersey No. 8 and signature appear in University Red. Lastly, red stitching around the tongue provides the finishing touch on the baseball-themed kicks.
Natalia Bryant first debuted the kicks at a Dodgers game in September 2023. Then, Vanessa Bryant gifted the shoes to Dodgers players in April 2024. It is safe to say fans have waited on these shoes for a long time.
