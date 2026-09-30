Caitlin Clark Played Lights Out in Fever’s Playoff Win Over Aces. Then, She Took Aim at the Refs.

In one of the biggest games of her WNBA career, Caitlin Clark fouled out of the Fever’s playoff tilt against the Aces with 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Her teammates were able to close out the 99-89 win without her, but if they hadn’t? The conversation around the officiating would probably be a much bigger topic than it is now.

With the season on the line, Clark played some of her best basketball of the year in Tuesday’s showdown against the juggernaut Aces, becoming the first player in WNBA history to log at least 25 points and 15 assists in a single game. She also set a new postseason record for the most assists in a single half (11). The third-year guard still committed five turnovers but was efficient from the field (9-of-18 including 5-of-11 from deep) and ran the Fever’s offense with a great deal of poise and composure for someone who’s only been in the playoffs twice so far in her career.

MORE: WNBA Announcer Scolded Caitlin Clark for Her Bad Habit in Playoff Game vs. Aces



"She was huge, I thought her energy from start to finish, the double-double in the first half, pretty incredible,” Fever coach Stephanie White said after Indy evened up the first-round series, 1-1. “... Her defensive energy I thought was terrific, and it’s what we need from her night in and night out. She’s the catalyst for us here tonight and I think she's going to just take it to another level when we go to Game 3.”

Clark’s home playoff debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse was nonetheless cut short after she picked up her sixth foul while trying to defend A’ja Wilson in the paint. Afterward, Clark was asked what it was like to not end the game on the floor, and she took the opportunity to criticize the refs for the “inconsistent” officiating:

“I think just pouring into my teammates,” Clark said postgame. “I had full belief in them, Kelsey [Mitchell] came up with big free throws, AB had the big bucket on A’ja, which was a foul, but the refs really struggled tonight. It’s really confusing at times, like I looked up at the free throw count, and before Kelsey got fouled and shot the four free throws at the end, I think we were at 18 and they were at 34.

“It's just so inconsistent. You call an offensive foul on me, and then I’m getting hit the same way on the defensive end and it’s a foul on me. Like, it doesn’t make sense. They just have to be better. It’s the playoffs. Either call it all the time or don’t. But be consistent. That’s what it is.”

Caitlin Clark fouled out of Game 2 after this foul on A'ja Wilson. pic.twitter.com/g0Utnh5hKz — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) September 30, 2026

In Clark’s defense, there were a few controversial calls that went against her throughout the game, including her sixth foul on Wilson. Clark was trying to defend Wilson as she received a pass in the paint but collided with the Aces star as she gathered the ball. Wilson’s elbow came down hard on Clark, but the whistle blew in favor of the offense.

Crew chief Randy Richardson explained Clark’s foul in the postgame pool report:

“By rule, a player who receives the ball in a pass in the lower defensive box needs to be able to allow an offensive player to land. At that point, she was not allowed to land and that constituted her sixth foul,” the pool report read.

Earlier in the game, Clark was called for an offensive foul for pushing off of Aces’ Mai Yamamoto, yet the contact looked very marginal in a slow-motion replay video:

Caitlin Clark gets called for the offense foul then gets a technical for waving off the ref…I guess it’s ok for Jackie Young to wave off the ref last game but not ok for Caitlin 😂 pic.twitter.com/CpZNcwaT1V — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) September 29, 2026

Also to Clark’s point, there was a noticeable discrepancy in free throws between the two teams at the end of the game (the Aces shot 30-for-34 from the charity stripe while the Fever shot 17-for-24). But sometimes that’s just how the game goes when you’re trying to contain four-time MVP A’ja Wilson, which Indiana did for the most part. Wilson went off for 38 points in Game 1 but was limited to 22 points on Tuesday night, with Jackie Young’s 31 points leading the Aces. The Fever’s Big Three of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston responded with 27 points, 26 points and 22 points respectively, as Clark in particular enjoyed one of her more efficient nights from beyond the arc.

In the end, Clark sitting out for the final minutes of the game when her team was up by eight didn’t matter too much. But the WNBA’s officiating crew will certainly have its hands full in Game 3 in Vegas on Thursday night, with Clark and Wilson facing off one more time this season for all the marbles.