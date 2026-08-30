Sun vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 30

A massive game for the Dallas Wings closes out Sunday’s action in the WNBA, as they’ll take on the Connecticut Sun for the third and final time in the 2026 regular season.

Dallas has won three games in a row and is looking for a fourth before the league stops for a couple weeks due to the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The Wings currently sit in the No. 8 seed in the W, but they have a chance to move up pretty far depending upon how they finish the regular season.

New York jumped Dallas in the standings with a win on Saturday, but luckily for Paige Bueckers and Co., they’re double-digit favorites at home against a Sun team that has just 10 wins in 2026.

Connecticut has struggled mightily on the road (3-16) and it’s coming off a blowout loss to the Indiana Fever. CT did hang tough with the Wings at home back in July, but it lost by 20 in the last meeting between these teams even though Bueckers had just six points.

Can Dallas complete the season sweep on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the final matchup before the WNBA break.

Sun vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sun +13.5 (-105)

Wings -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Sun: +700

Wings: -1100

Total

165.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sun vs. Wings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: College Park Center

How to Watch (TV): KFAA-TV, NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Sun record: 10-29

Wings record: 23-16

Sun vs. Wings Injury Reports

Sun Injury Report

Brittney Griner – out

Olivia Nelson-Ododa – questionable

Wings Injury Report

Kitija Laksa – out

Azzi Fudd – out

Sun vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER 21.5 Points (-121)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Bueckers as a scorer against CT:

Bueckers has been on a hot streak for the Wings as of late, and they need it with No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd done for the season.

Over her last seven games, Bueckers is averaging 23.1 points on 17.0 shots per game, shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3. The former UConn star has scored at least 22 points in six of those games, making her a great target against a Sun team that has struggled to hang in games all season long.

Bueckers had a down scoring performance in a 20-point blowout of the Sun the last time these teams met, but she also dropped 25 points in their first showdown. Dallas needs this game to keep pace with New York in the standings, so I expect a pretty major workload for the star guard as she builds an All-WNBA case.

Overall, Bueckers is averaging 20.6 points per game this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all for her to reach 22 or more on Sunday night.

Sun vs. Wings Prediction and Pick

The Sun don’t have much to play for at this point in the 2026 season, and they’ve been awful on the road, especially as road underdogs.

CT is just 6-13 against the spread as a road dog with an average scoring of nearly minus-12 points per game in those contests.

Over its last 10 games, Connecticut has just three wins and a net rating of minus-15.0 (No. 14 in the league during that stretch).

So, this is a very winnable game for Dallas, which took the last meeting between these teams by 20 points.

The Wings have the seventh-best net rating in the WNBA this season, sitting in sixth in both defensive and offensive rating through 39 games.

There’s no doubt that Dallas has been a better team at home (13-6 there) this season, so I don’t mind laying this number with playoff positioning at stake.

The Sun have been blown out too many times on the road, including in their last game, to trust in this matchup.

Pick: Wings -13.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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