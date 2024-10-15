Chicago Bulls & Foot Locker Team Up Ahead of NBA Season
No NBA franchise is more synonymous with sneakers than the Chicago Bulls. So, it only makes sense that the Bulls team up with the most popular sneaker store in the world.
Earlier today, Foot Locker announced a multi-year partnership with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. The deal further cements its leadership position in basketball.
This partnership will feature community basketball events, exclusive in-store activations, and behind-the-scenes player-focused content, offering fans the chance to engage in unique experiences throughout the season.
This collaboration further deepens Foot Locker's connection to basketball culture, reinforcing its status as the go-to destination for basketball, both on and off the court. As one of Chicago's leading basketball retailers, Foot Locker will engage the passionate Bulls fanbase through various initiatives, including:
- Community Basketball Events: Foot Locker will be the presenting partner for Bulls Fest, a festival and 3v3 tournament that celebrates the sport of basketball, its influence on style, art and culture, and all things Chicago Bulls. Last month, the Bulls hosted a Youth Hoops 3v3 Tournament, presented by Foot Locker, which saw over 100 teams compete across two weekends. Foot Locker will also host community-focused events at its Chicago stores to engage fans.
- In-Store Activations: On November 2nd, Foot Locker’s State Street location (26-28 S State St.) will host a Bulls celebration, featuring player meet-and-greets and live entertainment.
- Exclusive Tunnel Walk Content: A co-branded “Tunnel Walk” series will launch on social media, offering fans behind-the-scenes access to their favorite players as they prepare to take the court.
Both organizations will celebrate the launch of their partnership on October 30 during the Bulls game vs. Orlando, presented by Foot Locker at the United Center in Chicago.
The game night will include a pregame event in the United Center Atrium featuring photo opportunities, skills and drills activities, and giveaways, as well as a Youth 3v3 exhibition game at halftime.
Foot Locker, Inc.'s President and CEO, Mary Dillon, will present the game ball, and Foot Locker's iconic Stripers will be named as honorary team captains for the evening. Foot Locker will also run a ticket sweepstakes for local FLX Rewards members to enter for a chance to attend the game.
"The rich legacies of Foot Locker and the Chicago Bulls—two institutions that have long been at the forefront of basketball culture—make this partnership a natural fit," said Frank Bracken, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of Foot Locker, Inc.
"Basketball is deeply embedded in Foot Locker's DNA, from local community courts to the global stage of the NBA. We're thrilled to partner with the Bulls, a legendary franchise with one of the most passionate fan bases in the world."
"This partnership showcases the Bulls' and Foot Locker's shared commitments to basketball culture and community and passion for creating legendary experiences," said Matt Kobe, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Strategy for the Chicago Bulls.
"We are proud to welcome Foot Locker as the newest partner of the Chicago Bulls and look forward to inspiring and engaging fans in innovative ways together, in the arena, in their stores, and in the community."
"Our partnership with the Chicago Bulls amplifies Foot Locker's longstanding commitment to celebrating and nurturing basketball culture, both locally and globally," said Kim Waldmann, Chief Customer Officer of Foot Locker, Inc.
"By uniting community engagement, marketing activations, and fan entertainment, this collaboration allows us to deepen our connection to the sport and inspire new audiences as the game continues to expand its influence."
For five decades, Foot Locker has been a leader in sneaker culture, fostering deep connections with basketball fans and players alike. This partnership extends that legacy while advancing Foot Locker's Lace Up Plan by expanding sneaker culture within the basketball community.