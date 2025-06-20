College Football Uniforms: Adidas, New Balance, & Nike Unveil Updates
All of the major sportswear brands compete from the ground up. Footwear is the main driver for the biggest companies. But showing off their gear on Saturdays in the fall is mission-critical to winning over the new generation of athletes and fans.
The 2025 NCAA College Football season kicks off nine weeks from this Saturday (not that we are counting), and select teams are gradually rolling out their new uniforms for the upcoming campaign. Below are the four biggest college football uniform updates from this week.
Boston College (New Balance)
Let's start with the most important news: New Balance has officially arrived in college football. The Boston-based brand re-entered the football market in April 2024 and is gradually gobbled up top NFL players (maybe even the reigning NFL MVP).
On Wednesday, New Balance and Boston College kicked off their football partnership with a high-energy event celebrating the reveal of the 2025 season uniforms.
The Golden Eagles football team joins other major sports from the athletic department by representing New Balance. Traditionalists should be pleased as New Balance retained the classic Maroon and Gold aesthetic, replacing the secondary logo with shoulder stripes.
Washington Huskies (adidas)
The Washington Huskies received a major upgrade from adidas. The Huskies have wandered the uniform wilderness for years. The end of their Nike partnership was underwhelming, and it took a while for adidas to strike the right balance of classic and modern (adidas always embraces a futuristic look).
Washington's previous jerseys were too monochromatic, almost sacrificing gold detailing entirely. But the gold is back on new shoulder stripes (along with metallic hits around the number font).
Adidas did keep some of its edgy design by shortening the traditional leg stripe before it hits the knee. However, that is more for a performance cut than a stylistic choice.
Iowa State Cyclones (Nike)
The Iowa State Cyclones only made the most modest of adjustments to their uniforms. The Nike-sponsored school debuted new helmets. The "I State" logo has been replaced by an arched "Cyclones" scipt.
The update is fine. It's script; so it's a safe and easy way to upgrade a uniform. However, we might be hitting a tipping point for script logos on college football helmets.
However, as long as Iowa State embraces its school colors (cardinal and gold) instead of the bizarre reliance on black and white uniforms, then it is acceptable.
Arizona State Sun Devils (adidas)
The Arizona State Sun Devils announced they will unveil their new uniforms on Tuesday, July 1. Their social media post was captioned, "Where tradition meets transformation."
Besides Washington, Arizona State is the Western flagship school for adidas. All eyes will be on adidas to see if it can revive the Sun Devils' once-proud uniforms (and hopefully increase the size of the last name font on the back of the jerseys).
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear and apparel news from the sports world and beyond.
