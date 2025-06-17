Josh Allen Ditches Nike for New Balance at Bills Minicamp
The Buffalo Bills minicamp is underway, and there are plenty of exciting storylines to follow. For the footwear industry, none are bigger than Josh Allen's new shoe deal. Allen has been a Nike athlete since he entered the NFL in 2018, but the partnership appears to be over.
The reigning NFL MVP was one of the faces of Nike's football division. Allen was the first NFL player to wear Deion Sanders' retro cleats in a player-exclusive colorway last season and also helped debut the Nike Kobe 6 "Grinch" cleats before their official release.
However, Allen has stopped wearing Nike. For the first time in his career, Allen laced up New Balance cleats. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what could be the biggest footwear deal of the NFL off-season.
Allen hit the practice field wearing the New Balance Prodigy cleats in the "White with Silver Metallic" colorway ($170 in adult sizes online at NewBalance.com).
New Balance has not announced a new partnership with Allen. If New Balance and Allen have officially teamed up, fans can expect a major marketing push closer to the start of the NFL regular season.
It is also possible that Allen's Nike contract has expired, and he is testing the waters of footwear free agency.
This is just the latest splashy move from the Boston-based brand. Just last week, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams dropped his Nike cleats in favor of New Balance during minicamp.
New Balance re-entered the football performance market in April 2024 by unveiling new cleats and announcing the signing of rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.
As of last season, New Balance did not have an on-field licensing agreement with the NFL. Players could wear New Balance cleats but had to conceal the logo. Adidas, Nike, and Under Armour are currently the only brands with an on-field licensing agreement.
Despite facing an uphill battle in the football market, New Balance appears to be on the verge of a major win by adding the NFL MVP to its growing roster.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
More NFL Footwear News
Travis Kelce rocked Nike's newly-released running shoes at the Stanley Cup Final.
Nike let Jayden Daniels and Jordan love cook on its website.
CeeDee Lamb explained the inspiration for his new player-exclusive Nike cleats.
Nike just dropped Saquon Barkley's new football cleats.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf "Cowboys" colorway drops on Halloween 2025.