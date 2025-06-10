Nike Let Jayden Daniels & Jordan Love Cook: Shop Their Go-To Picks
Washington and Green Bay may not offer the glitz and glamour of other major markets. However, the Commanders and Packers do have two of the most exciting players in the league. Plus, their fans help elevate the young stars by generating buzz online.
Every Sunday, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Packers quarterback Jordan Love light up the scoreboard and social media. They regularly goes viral with their pre-game sneakers and outfits before taking care of business on the football field.
Daniels and Love are both true field generals, and now they are helping call plays for fans everywhere. Nike has dedicated a section of its website to Daniels and Love's picks for their favorite go-to gear.
In May, the official (US) Nike Football Instagram account posted a video of Daniels rocking Nike apparel and sneakers inside the Rose Bowl.
The caption read, "Even when it's the off-season, Jayden Daniels still knows the play. Explore his style highlights, like the Field General and Air Max Dn8, now on nike.com."
However, Nike introduced a new phase of its campaign with a similar video on social media showing Love strolling through the Rose Bowl.
The caption read, "Jordan Love's style doesn't need a game plan—it's' effortless. Explore his go-to gear, like the Nike Field General, now on nike.com."
In addition to the Nike Field General ($105) and the Air Max Dn8 ($180), online shoppers can choose from over 140 pieces of Daniel's and Love's favorite gear online at Nike.com.
It is not just Commanders and Packers fanbases eating it up, but NFL fans are flooding the mentions of the Instagram posts. The feedback has overwhelmingly been positive.
It is fitting that Daniels and Love co-star in this Nike Football campaign, as the two quarterbacks were ranked fourth and fifth in QBR last season. Even better, just one game separated the Commanders and Packers in the NFC standings.
Athletes and fans can expect Nike Football to continue ramping up its marketing campaign as the NFL pre-season gets closer.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
