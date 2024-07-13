Cooper Flagg Gives An Update On His Upcoming Sneaker Deal
Team USA has only played one exhibition game so far, but there has been no shortage of headlines before the Summer Olympics. One of the biggest stories has to do with a player not even on the team.
Cooper Flagg is on the United States' Select Team, and the 17-year-old has wowed the entire basketball world with his skills. He is also making an impact on the sneaker industry.
The rising freshman will play for the Duke Blue Devils next season and is already taking meetings with sneaker brands. In an interview with Complex, Flagg provided fans with an update on the process.
Flagg said, "I've had some meetings. I wouldn't say I have a specific favorite type of shoe or anything like that, but yeah, we're kind of working through the process right now."
Despite remaining noncommittal about which sneaker brand he will sign with before his freshman season, Flagg did offer a sneak peek into his sneaker rotation.
"I've worn Kobes before. I like Kobes. I've worn KDs, I've worn the Kawhis a little bit. I wore the Hardens, the Ants. I don't really have a specific favorite, and I'm not really picky. I like all types of shoes," said Flagg.
Based on that answer, it narrows it down between Nike, New Balance, and adidas. However, it is far from his final decision. Flagg can sign a NIL deal during his freshman year and then renegotiate a new signature sneaker deal when he enters the NBA. That is what Caitlin Clark (Nike) and Angel Reese (Reebok) did before entering the WNBA this year.
The 6'8" power forward is projected to go first in the 2024 NBA Draft. There is little doubt that Flagg will partner with one lucky sportswear brand to create the next iconic signature sneaker line.
