Curry Brand Signs Keisei Tominaga as First International Athlete
After a breakout senior season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Keisei Tominaga has signed a major endorsement deal as he takes his next step in his international basketball journey. The Japanese guard officially joins Stephen Curry's Under Armour division - Curry Brand - as their first international basketball player.
Already named to Japan's pre-Olympic training camp roster, Tominaga hopes to represent his country this Summer in the Paris Games. This partnership is a full circle moment for the All-Big 12 guard, who met Curry at the 2018 Under Armour Basketball Tour in Tokyo as a high schooler.
Tominaga - who wore Curry's number 30 in college while averaging more than 15 points per game - was nicknamed "Japanese Steph Curry" this season as his long-range and creative shooting was on full display. Sports Illustrated even named him one of the potential March Madness sneaker legends to watch.
“It is an incredible honor to join Curry Brand and be among its elite roster of athletes,” said Tominaga. “Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes and I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career, so to be able to represent his brand and everything he stands for is a dream come true.”
Tominaga joins Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley as Curry Brand athletes.
"We are excited to have Keisei join the Curry Brand family as we continue to extend our mission internationally," said Curry Brand President Stephen Curry.
"He has a dedication to the game and continues to be an inspiration for athletes across the globe. I love that we are growing this amazing roster of Curry Brand athletes, and Keisei along with our other athletes are continuing to create an impact and changing the game of basketball."
Tominaga will wear Curry Brand footwear and apparel on the court and hopes to expand the brand's reach and commitment to change the game for good in Japan and around the world through community impact initiatives that will give young athletes the opportunity to pursue their dreams, just as he has been able to.
"Keisei fits the DNA of a Curry Brand athlete," added Ryan Drew, GM of Curry Brand. "He’s an extremely talented shooter and scorer who plays with that distinct style and joy we see in other athletes, all while proving to be a fierce competitor on the court. We are thrilled to have him join our team and help us grow Curry Brand in Japan and beyond as our first international athlete."
Tominaga, who likely won't get drafted in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, has already committed to pursuing his Olympics dream instead of participating in the NBA Summer League as a possible free agent. He made his Olympics debut in 2020 as a member of Japan's national team. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
