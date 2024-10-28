Dak Prescott Wore Cowboys Blue Air Jordans Against 49ers
Whenever the San Francisco 49ers face the Dallas Cowboys, it is significant, regardless of their records. This matchup represents a fierce rivalry and showcases two of the best uniforms in the NFL.
The importance of the event is not lost on players who often use the nationally televised game as a platform to debut their finest footwear.
Sneaker brands circle the date on their calendars months in advance to make sure their athletes are well-prepared. When players arrive in their locker rooms, boxes of specially-marked cleats are waiting on them.
While it was a rough outing for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the Jordan Brand brought his A-game with his Air Jordan cleats. Prescott rocked a never-before-seen pair of Air Jordan 11s in Cowboys colors.
Prescott's Air Jordan 11 'Cowboys Blue' colorway might have been the highlight of the night for fans. The old-school basketball shoe has been reimagined for the football field.
This colorway sported an all-blue patent leather upper and white midsole. The Metallic Silver Jumpman logo on the heel added the finishing touch.
After starting his career with adidas, Prescott signed a five-year sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in June 2021. The apparel and footwear contract made Prescott the highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster at the time.
Since then, Prescott has unofficially been the face of Jordan Brand in the NFL. Although Jumpman's football roster is rapidly expanding to include more top quarterbacks and other positional players. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NFL and beyond.