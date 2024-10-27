Travis Kelce Rocks Tracksuit & Air Jordans to Chiefs Game
While Taylor Swift will not be in attendance for the NFL Week 8 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, that does not stop Swifties and sneakerheads from lining up to see what Travis Kelce wears before the game.
Once again, the Chiefs tight end likes to take a casual approach to traveling in style. As he almost always does, Kelce wore the same outfit from Saturday's flight from Kansas City to Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
Thanks to the Chiefs' social media team, we can see Kelce kept it casual with a tracksuit and retro Air Jordan sneakers. But it was far from just any relaxed travel 'fit.
Kelce wore a black, red, and white tracksuit from the streetwear designer brand JUST DON. The tracksuit perfectly matched his Air Jordan 8 "Playoff" sneakers.
The entire outfit gave Chicago Bulls vibes, which has been a consistent theme for Kelce since the preseason. Since August, Kelce has gone out of his way to show love to Michael Jordan and his dynastic Bulls teams of the 1990s.
It could also be yet another nod to a potential sneaker deal where he leaves Nike to go to Jordan Brand. That will be a story to follow after the season. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Kelce's sneakers for today.
Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs"
The Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" were last released in September 2023 for $210 in adult sizes. They now have an average resale price of $246 on StockX.
Kelce just wore the sneakers a few weeks ago before the Chiefs' Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints. During a podcast episode with his brother, Jason, Travis said he wanted to wear the Air Jordan catalog in chronological order each week of the NFL season.
However, Kelce has gone off script a few times with his sneaker choices. But when the Chiefs are undefeated and Kelce is playing at a high level again, it is hard to question his footwear rotation.
Football fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their most important sneaker news from the NFL and beyond.