De'Aaron Fox's Favorite Taco Truck Inspired His Latest Sneakers
Earlier this winter, Curry Brand launched the first signature sneaker of Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. The Curry Fox 1 has been well-received thanks to its playability and style on the court.
Today, Curry Brand unveiled its latest Fox 1 colorway, 'Banzitos'. Athletes and fans will be able to buy the basketball shoes for $120 in adult sizes this coming Friday, January 10 on UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and through DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Best of all, UA Rewards Members will receive early access to these sneakers starting today. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the taco truck-inspired kicks.
Designed for speed that scares and peak performance on the basketball court, the Fox 1 is the perfect platform for Curry Brand signature athlete De'Aaron Fox to showcase his personality and pay homage to some of his favorite things, including one of his favorite foods.
This latest Fox 1 colorway is inspired by De'Aaron's favorite taco truck, Banzito's, known for making some of the tastiest tacos in the Sacramento area.
De'Aaron is a regular of this establishment, often stopping there after home games to pick up one of his favorite meals, The Biztek, a carne asada taco with all the toppings and Banzito's signature Orange Salsa.
The Fox 1 'Banzitos' taps into the key colors of the food truck's well-known branding and signature skull logo.
The shoe has a bright orange upper for the iconic sombrero that sits on top of the famous Banzito's skull and subtle pops of teal (the primary color of the food truck) in the laces and the DFox logo on the sneaker's tongue.
Banzito's icons and its name can be found embossed on the black "foxtail" strap, and a black Flow outsole on the bottom represents the blacked-out white wall tires that the food truck sits on.
The Fox 1' Banzitos' is the latest colorway for the Fox 1 and the first new release of 2025. Additionally, Curry Brand just released 'The Beam' colorway to honor the Sacramento Kings and their fans on December 27.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.