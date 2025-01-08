Zion Williamson Debuts Jordan Zion 4 in Epic Return
Did you hear that sound last night? It was New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson throwing down an epic 360-degree windmill dunk in his first game since early November.
Williamson scored 22 points in the Pelicans' 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But just the NBA All-Star looking so good in his return was a major win for his team.
The Pelicans are not the only that is benefitting from Williamson's presence on the court. Jordan Brand had to have been delighted to see Williamson debut his 4th signature sneaker. Just last week, Jumpman introduced the Jordan Zion 4.
The Jordan Zion 4 officially launches later this month and will be available for $140 in adult sizes at Jordan.com and select retail locations later this month. Several general-release colorways will hit shelves over the next year.
According to Jordan Brand, the Jordan Zion 4 is designed to help players get off the ground quickly and seamlessly transition from one dynamic move to the next, building upon the responsiveness, containment, and impact protection from Williamson's previous signature models.
The new silhouette carries forward the drop-in midsole setup from the Zion 3, providing the immediate reaction and plush landings Williamson loves while improving the fit of the shoe to boost his game and appeal to a wider variety of athletes.
Williamson signed a five-year, $75 million contract with Jordan Brand in July 2019. At the time of his signing, Williamson inked one of the richest sneaker deals for a rookie in NBA history.
There have not been any updates on Williamson and Jordan Brand's plans for the future. However, Williamson has largely failed to live up to the hype he generated during his one college season with the Duke Blue Devils.
