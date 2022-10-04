There is never a dull moment in the NFL. Last night, the San Francisco 49ers dominated Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Now the 49ers season is back on track, and the reigning Super Bowl champions are in trouble.

One of the main reasons for the 49ers' offensive outburst was Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro wide receiver caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. It was the icing on the cake for an amazing week.

Last Wednesday, Samuel signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand. The 26-year-old joined a talented group of receivers on Jordan's roster, including Davante Adams, Chase Claypool, Stefon Diggs, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, and Sterling Shepard.

However, Samuel took it to a new level last night by wearing a custom pair of cleats on Monday Night Football. Below is everything fans need to know about Samuel's incredible footwear.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low

View of the Air Jordan 1 Low 'Dior' Nike

Samuel wore a custom pair of Air Jordan 1 Low cleats. The design took cues from a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low shoes that were part of a collaboration with luxury brand Dior.

The Air Jordan 1 Low 'Dior' was released on April 6, 2020, for $2,000. The luxurious shoes now have an average resale price of $6,463, according to StockX. Samuel is playing like a superstar, so it is only right that he dresses the part.

Unfortunately for fans, it's unlikely that Dior and Air Jordan will collaborate on an official pair of cleats. But then again, stranger things happen all the time in the NFL. So stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

