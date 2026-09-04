Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" Is Back

Last night was a perfect reminder of the energy Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders brings to the sports world. Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on a last-second field goal block, leading Sanders to declare, "I'm back."

Not only is Sanders back, but so is one of his signature Nike shoes in a fan-favorite colorway. The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" colorway officially returns today. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the retro trainer.

Shopping Information

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" colorway drops today, September 4, 2026. Online shoppers can buy the kicks at Nike and Foot Locker in full-family sizing: Adult ($170), Big Kid ($122), Little Kid ($112), and Baby/Toddler ($102).

For as much as we love this shoe and colorway, a sell-out on release day is unlikely. In fact, some savvy shoppers might be able to find their size below the retail price on sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT. Currently, the average resale price is $140 on StockX.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" colorway has hit shelves three times: 1994, 2012, and 2026. The 2026 release remains mostly true to the originals. The main difference is the black interior lining.

The silhouette features a mix of black nubuck and white leather on the upper. Meanwhile, Metallic Gold mesh panels appear on the side. Old-school Nike branding and Deion's signature logos appear throughout the shoe. It is a true homage to Sanders' days of scoring touchdowns for the 49ers.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" colorway. | Nike

Sanders' second signature sneaker has enjoyed retro releases before. The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 kicked off its latest run earlier this year, before the NFL Super Bowl. This time around, Nike added more Air and a full-length foam midsole for that extra cushy comfort.

The midfoot strap adds extra stability, while the rubber outsole offers traction and durability. These shoes are no longer meant for performance, but they are an improved version of what Sanders wore during his playing days.

Deion Sanders x Nike

The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 "49ers" colorway. | Nike

Sanders was a Nike athlete throughout his playing career. The Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 originally launched in 1994. Sanders and Nike split briefly after his playing career ended, but have since reunited, bringing his legendary sneakers back to stores everywhere.

Even better, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to carry the torch for his father's signature line in the NFL. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.