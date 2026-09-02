Raiders' Super Bowl Odds, Week 1 Odds Remain Unchanged With Kirk Cousins Officially Named Starter

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided that veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will start in Week 1 of the 2026 season over No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Cousins, who signed a deal with the team in the offseason, spent the last two seasons in Atlanta and made eight starts in the 2025 campaign.

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on the expected selection of Kirk Cousins as his opening day starting QB: “He played really good football. I’m really happy with all three of our quarterbacks. Kirk’s had a really good offseason, very good camp and he's earned it.” pic.twitter.com/wE1Sq1gDhF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2026

Since Cousins was expected to win this job out of camp, there hasn't been an adjustment to the Raiders' Week 1 odds or their main futures. Mendoza (+700 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year) still seems poised to win this job at some point, though he won't get any easy matchup at Miami in Week 1.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

Raiders -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +164

Raiders: -198

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Raiders are favored in Week 1 against a rebuilding Miami team, and Cousins should give Las Vegas a higher floor earlier in the season than the rookie Mendoza. Still, it's hard to see Cousins completing an entire season as the starter, especially if the Raiders fall out of the playoff race.

The last six quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall had started on opening day. Raiders QB and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza now will snap that streak, but this has been the Raiders’ plan all along. Mendoza’s time is coming — just not on opening day. pic.twitter.com/tTomlfy1Je — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2026

Las Vegas is currently +15000 to win the Super Bowl, which is the fifth-worst price in the league. The Raiders are also massive underdogs to win the AFC West or make the playoffs. They're playing in a loaded division that features two playoff teams from last year (Denver and Los Angeles) and a Kansas City team that has Patrick Mahomes ready to go again in Week 1.

Last season, Cousins started eight games for Atlanta with Michael Penix Jr. injured, leading the team to a 5-3 record. He completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 scores and five picks. He hasn't looked the same since suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2023, and it would take one of the best seasons of his career for the Raiders to end up in the playoffs.

Cousins may be starting the season under center, but it's only a matter of time before Mendoza will get his shot.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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