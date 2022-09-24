Atlanta Hawks Player Debuts Unreleased New Balance Shoes

Yesterday, we attended NBA Media Day for the Atlanta Hawks. The annual tradition always feels like the first day of school for coaches, players, and media. Players put on a fresh uniform and pose for pictures.

Even better, they lace up a new pair of kicks. The Hawks' newly-acquired guard Dejounte Murray used the opportunity to debut an unreleased pair of New Balance basketball shoes.

Murray did not provide specifics on the unreleased model during his media availability. However, it is clear that he wore a player-exclusive (PE) colorway that was designed for him. Below is everything we know about Murray's kicks.

New Balance Two WXY V3

Dejounte Murray teased unreleased New Balance basketball shoes. Dejounte Murray

All day yesterday, I would stare at Murray's kicks and search New Balance's website to see if it was an oversight on my part. But no luck. Murray wore an unreleased performance basketball shoe that the world had never seen before.

Our guess is that it is the New Balance Two WXY V3. That is a mouthful, but it would essentially be the third version of New Balance's team shoe, the Two WXY. New Balance only has one NBA player with a signature sneaker line, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

While we do not know the specific model, we can at least appreciate the specific details New Balance poured into Murray's PE. The kicks feature Hawks' colors, plus 'DM5' appears on the right tongue, with the Seattle skyline incorporated into the logo.

It is sure to be an exciting season in Atlanta as the Hawks now have two All-Star guards in the backcourt. We will keep you updated as we learn more about this unreleased performance basketball shoe. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com all year long.

