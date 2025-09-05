Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott Debut New Air Jordans in NFL Season Opener
The NFL season officially kicked off on Thursday night, and the game did not disappoint. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 24-20.
Even better, the game pitted the top two quarterbacks on Jordan Brand's NFL roster against each other. To the victor go the spoils, and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts got more attention from Jumpman than Dak Prescott.
Jordan Brand designed a player-exclusive colorway for Hurts, while Prescott debuted a new general-release model. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each player's new cleats.
Jalen Hurts - Air Jordan 11 "Love, Hurts"
All eyes were on Hurts as he took the field in a fresh pair of Air Jordan 11 cleats. While Michael Jordan's 11th signature silhouette is already a fan favorite, Hurts' player-exclusive colorway gave the cleats an extra aura.
Hurts' player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 11 sported a patent leather black upper and white outsole. The Metallic Silver Jumpman logo popped off the side, while "Love, Hurts" appears in Fire Red across the tongues.
Unfortunately, Hurts' colorway is reserved for the Super Bowl champion quarterback. However, online shoppers can buy the Air Jordan 11 football cleats in the "Legend Blue" colorway in select sizes at Nike and DSG.
Dak Prescott - Air Jordan 4 "White Cement"
Prescott did not disappoint with his choice in footwear. The Cowboys signal-caller started the game in the upcoming Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" football cleats.
Jordan's fourth signature silhouette is an all-time classic, especially in the "White Cement" colorway. Online shoppers will be able to buy the Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" cleats for $205 in adult sizes at Nike.
Prescott eventually swapped out his new kicks for a pair of all-white Air Jordan 1 cleats, which he has worn many times over the past few seasons.
The season is just getting started, and Jordan Brand has already set the tone for the rest of the league. Fans can expect more heat from Jumpman and its athletes all year long.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.
