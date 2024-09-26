Detroit Pistons & StockX Team Up On Jersey Patch
Most NBA jersey patch sponsors leave fans unhappy. However, that is not always the case. Sometimes, a team partners with a local business that has heavily influenced the culture and beloved by its shoppers.
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons and Detroit-based StockX, the global online marketplace leader for categories such as sneakers, apparel, accessories, and collectibles, unveiled a multi-year corporate partnership that brands StockX as the franchise's new jersey partner.
Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem emphasized that the jersey partnership with StockX transcends a typical jersey patch sponsorship.
"We are thrilled to launch this partnership between two iconic Detroit brands and to proudly display StockX's logo on the Pistons team jerseys," said Tellem.
"We look forward to leveraging the collective power of our brands to engage new and existing Pistons fans. We are also excited to collaborate with StockX on off-the-court initiatives at the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture that align with our organizations' shared commitment to drive positive change in the Detroit community and beyond."
StockX Co-founder, President & COO, Greg Schwartz described the partnership as a win-win for the city and two of Detroit's most well-known brands.
"StockX sits at the intersection of sport and culture, empowering people to trade what they love," said Schwartz. "Together with the Detroit Pistons, we will connect and engage our customers by tying together their love of basketball and passion for current culture. We are excited about the power of this partnership and the opportunity it affords us to positively impact both our organizations and the city we call home."
StockX will have its logo prominently featured on the front left chest of official Detroit Pistons team jerseys beginning with the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The jersey partnership will help the online resale platform reach local, national, and international fans who follow the NBA and the Detroit Pistons in a new and exciting way.
Unique to other jersey partner deals, the Pistons and StockX will collaborate with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design on collaborative programming efforts and opportunities for students to engage both brands.
StockX will be designated as the presenting partner of Pistons arena walk-in social media content posts, a bespoke content series, and participate in the Pistons' "Community Give-Back Event," a special holiday gathering that impacts hundreds of Detroiters during the Pistons' annual Season of Giving activities.
StockX will also be featured on one of four special bobblehead nights during the 2024-25 season. Additionally, StockX's logo will be prominently displayed on the home court of the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Other Cruise elements include in-game courtside and rotational signage.
StockX and the Detroit Pistons celebrated the announcement with the 'Detroit Kickback,' a large-scale community event in Detroit with appearances by Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, GRAMMY-nominated artist and Detroit native, Big Sean, Pistons Legend and 2004 NBA Champion Lindsey Hunter and former NBA player and University of Michigan Fab Five member, Jalen Rose.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.