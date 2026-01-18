Devin Booker's Nike Shoes Pay Tribute to Spike Lee

On Saturday night, Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to an impressive 106-99 win over the New York Knicks. Since the Suns were making the annual trip to Madison Square Garden, Booker had to pay tribute to Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

Booker previewed his game sneakers on Instagram earlier in the day, and his motivations quickly became apparent. The NBA All-Star wanted to show love to the Nike Air Raid "Urban Jungle Gym" sneakers from the early 1990s.

The quintessentially 90s hoop shoes were part of the "Live Together, Play Together" campaign featuring Spike Lee. The commercials even included cameos from NBA All-Stars like Tim Hardaway.

Booker, one of the most knowledgeable sneakerheads in the NBA, always uses his signature sneaker line to pay homage to Nike's rich sneaker history. His dedication to paying tribute to older sneakers can sometimes frustrate fans, but no one can question the execution.

Currently, there is no release information for the Nike Book 2 "Urban Jungle Gym" colorway. Like so many other great colorways from the Nike Book line, it could just be another player-exclusive designed for Booker's one game in New York City.

Let's hope that is not the case, as the final product is truly incredible. The silhouette sports a black upper with detailing reminiscent of the "Urban Jungle Gym" marketing campaign.

So far, the Nike Book 2 has only been released in two styles. Online shoppers can still find the "Rising" and "Phoenix" colorways in adult sizes for $145-$155 at Foot Locker and Nike.

Tech Specs for the Nike Book 2 include a low-profile design delivers a well-cushioned and responsive ride driven by the strategic combination of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, bouncy Cushlon 3.0 midsole and plush foam sock liner.

The durable rubber outsole takes after the iconic Nike Air Force 1, featuring a new sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern that pays homage to Phoenix while helping hoopers stay fast on their feet, pivot, and get to their spot with time to spare.

The Nike Book 2 is still brand new, so fans can expect more heat from Nike and Booker. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.

