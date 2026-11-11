Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference heading into Wednesday night’s matchup on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee is in a much different spot than L.A., sitting at 1-10 this season with the second-worst net rating in the league. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade had decimated the Bucks, who were blown out by the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Tyler Herro did not play in that game for Milwaukee, which puts it in a tough spot against a surging Lakers team with an MVP candidate in Doncic.

The Lakers have won six games in a row and have the No. 1 offense in the league with Doncic averaging nearly 40 points per game. So far, the new-look roster around Luka and Austin Reaves has looked like a true contender in the Western Conference, and the Lakers are massive favorites on the road tonight.

Can they cover to improve to 10-3 against the spread this season?

Let’s dive right into the odds before I share my favorite prop bet and a game pick for this interconference battle.

Lakers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -14.5 (-106)

Bucks +14.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Lakers: -790

Bucks: +554

Total

229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lakers vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sports Network, My24 Milwaukee, NBA League Pass

Lakers record: 10-2

Bucks record: 1-10

Lakers vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Quentin Grimes – questionable

Walker Kessler – available

Bucks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Lakers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why this could be a big game for Doncic from deep:

There isn’t a better scorer in the NBA right now than Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic, who is averaging just under 40.0 points per game over his first 10 matchups of the season.

Doncic and the Lakers take on a terrible Milwaukee Bucks team on Wednesday that is coming off a loss to New York on Tuesday night. The Bucks are 29th in the league in defensive rating and 28th in opponent points per game, so Doncic and the Lakers’ No. 1 offense should have a field day on the offensive end.

Luka has shot the 3-ball extremely well this season, averaging 5.5 made 3s on 13.5 attempts per game (40.7 percent). He’s now taking on a defense that is 27th in opponent 3-pointers made per night and 19th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Doncic has taken 11 or more shots from beyond the arc in nine of his 10 games, which should give him a strong enough floor to clear this line for the ninth time this season.

Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the Lakers to cover on the road:

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 straight up in the 2026-27 season, holding the top spot in the Western Conference ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with the struggling Milwaukee Bucks.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for Milwaukee, which was blown out by New York on Tuesday without guard Tyler Herro in action. If Herro sits again on Wednesday, the Bucks could be in serious trouble against the No. 1 offense in the NBA.

L.A. has won six games in a row, and it can score with any team in the league. Meanwhile, the Bucks are 27th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating, which has led to them covering the spread in just three of their 11 games.

Milwaukee has just one win in the 2026-27 season, and it’s lost by 13 or more points five times, including in three games in a row. The Bucks’ net rating is a shocking minus-14.7 (29th in the league).

With the Lakers entering this game with a rest advantage, I don’t mind laying the points with their elite offense, even on the road.

Pick: Lakers -14.5 (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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