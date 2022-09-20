Philadelphia Eagles Receiver Wears Expensive Nike Dunks

Week Two of the NFL season is already in the books, and we have had no shortage of highlights. Last night, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. The Eagles look like serious contenders after starting the season 2-0.

Not only do the Eagles look good on the field, but they are dressing for success off the field. Thanks to their social media team, fans were treated to images of their players entering Lincoln Financial Field last night.

The FanNation Kicks' game ball must go to wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Not only did the second-year player grab 7 receptions for 80 yards, but his pregame outfit was exquisite. The pink short-suit set with the matching Nikes gets a perfect score in our book. Below is everything fans need to know about Smith's shoes.

StrangeLove x Nike Dunk Low SB 'Valentine's Day'

The StrangeLove x Nike Dunk Low SB 'Valentine's Day.' Nike

Before Monday night's game, Smith wore a special pair of Nike Dunk Lows. The shoes are called the StrangeLove x Nike Dunk Low SB 'Valentine's Day.' They were designed as part of a collaboration between Nike and StrangeLove skateboards.

The heartfelt skate shoes were released on February 8, 2020, for $100. Unfortunately for fans, Valentine's Day-themed Dunks sold out quickly. According to StockX, they now have an average resale price of $1,128.

This colorway features a pink velvet upper, suede overlays, and a red velvet Swoosh logo. Additionally, Strangelove branding appears on the tongue, insole, and translucent outsole. While 'SB' versions of Nike Dunks are meant for skating, we cannot recommend you skate in such an expensive pair of kicks.

Smith was bound to break out for a big game after wearing such a fire pregame fit. It's only Week Two, and the 23-year-old is already in midseason form. We cannot wait to see what else the promising young player has planned to wear this season.

