DJ Khaled Brings Pillow to NBA Game for His Air Jordans

Sneakerheads are known to be extra. Both extra cautious and extra dramatic. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneaker enthusiasts in the world, so naturally, the music producer will be excessive about his kicks.

During last night's NBA game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets, DJ Khaled made waves online thanks to the great lengths he went to keep his unreleased Air Jordan sneakers clean.

When asked about it during the game, DJ Khaled said the unreleased shoes were not meant to touch the court yet, so that is the true reason for the pillow. Check out the picture below to see DJ Khaled's special Air Jordans and learn more about their release information.

Air Jordan 5 'DJ Khaled We The Best Crimson Bliss'

DJ Khaled wore his unreleased Air Jordan sneakers to the Miami Heat game Saturday night. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Jordan 5 'DJ Khaled We The Best Crimson Bliss' will release on November 28, 2022. The rare shoes are launching alongside another pair of Air Jordan 5s called the 'DJ Khaled We The Best Sail' colorway.

The retail price for the exclusive sneakers is $225. However, these retro hoop shoes will sell out quickly, like most rare collaborations.

The Air Jordan 5 was originally released in February 1990 and has been reimagined in every colorway imaginable over the years. DJ Khaled chose to dress the classic silhouette in colors called Crimson Bliss, Leche Blue, and Sail.

This is not the first collaboration between Jordan Brand and DJ Khaled. The award-winning music producer took on the Air Jordan 3 back in 2018, designing it in blue and black.

Let us know on Twitter if you plan to purchase these extravagant kicks. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

